Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, aimed at encouraging people to think about ways they can partner with local nonprofits to transform both their own neighborhoods and the world.
If you are looking for a worthy cause to participate in Giving Tuesday, you won’t have to look far. There are many great causes in Richland County, from the local food bank and Foundation for Community Care to the Richland Boys and Girls Club and much more, and we’ve compiled a list for your convenience on pages A8 and A9.
Giving Tuesday is especially important in 2020, a pandemic year, which has hampered fundraising efforts for most of the nonprofits in the region and across the nation.
If you do plan to participate in Giving Tuesday, don’t forget that the CARES Act has made special provisions to help encourage charitable giving during this time. It is a special, $300 tax deduction that can be taken even if you do not itemize.
The donation must be made before Dec. 31, 2020, and the deduction is for 2021 taxes.
The deduction was designed especially for people who choose to take the standard deduction, rather than itemizing.
Nearly nine in 10 taxpayers take the standard deduction rather than itemize, and could potentially qualify for this temporary tax deduction. In tax-year 2018, the most recent year for which complete figures are available, more than 134 million taxpayers claimed the standard deduction, just over 87% of all filers.
Under this new change, individual taxpayers will be able to claim an “above-the-line” deduction for up to $300 for qualified 2020 donations. This means the deduction lowers both adjusted gross income and taxable income.
“Our nation’s charities are struggling to help those suffering from COVID-19, and many deserving organizations can use all the help they can get,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS reminds people there’s a new provision that allows for up to $300 in cash donations to qualifying organizations to be deducted from income. We encourage people to explore this option to help deserving tax-exempt organizations – and the people and causes they serve.”
The IRS has a free tool online at IRS.gov to check whether an organization is eligible for tax-deductible donations. It’s called the Tax Exempt Organization Search tool.
Cash donations include those made by check, credit card, or debit card, but do not include securities, household items, or other property. Though cash contributions to most charitable organizations will qualify, a few do not. Check Publication 526, Charitable Contributions, for more information.
The publication also includes information about record keeping rules for charitable donations. By law, any taxpayer claiming a charitable contribution needs to keep a record, whether it’s a receipt or an acknowledgement letter from the charity, or a cancelled check or credit card receipt.
For more information about other temporary tax provisions designed to help charities, visit IRS.gov/Coronavirus.