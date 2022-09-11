It’s safe to say if you live anywhere in the state of Montana then you’ve heard of a pheasant. The bird is not only beautiful but also one bird you might want to add to the dinner menu when you have the chance.
With many events and drastic changes going on in the world, wildlife habitats have not slipped by untouched. Thanks to a non-profit organization known as Pheasants Forever, this beautiful bird and many other species and their habitats are getting the help they need to prosper and continue to thrive.
The local chapter of Pheasants Forever is having it’s 30th annual banquet coming up at 5 p.m. MT Sept. 24 at Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center. Tickets are $75 per person or $120 for couples. Online ticket purchasing will be available soon so keep your eyes open for that on their Facebook site.
“The banquet is just something we like to do to bring some fun to the community and obviously get people more interested in pheasant hunting and conservation,” Pheasants Forever - Richland Division President Timothy Fine said. “We had a rough couple of years getting the word out as the banquet is one of our biggest ways to promote the organization and COVID set that back for us. So we’re really looking forward to this banquet. Not to mention we’re running with a whole new board and really excited for what’s in store for the future of Pheasants Forever."
The banquet is set to have games, backpacks for kids and chances for a few lucky kids to win a nice gun. There will be auction items where the main prize is a brand new 2022 8 by 17 IceCastle fish house and a meal that consists of prime rib and shrimp.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun for everyone that comes out. You really don’t want to miss it,” Pheasants Forever Richland Division's Marketing Manager Jacob Saitta said.
Pheasants Forever was started in 1982 when a band of pheasant hunters collectively noticed dropping numbers within the pheasant population and the effect habitat loss was having on these beautiful creatures. The nonprofit is now a nationally known and operating organization with many chapters right here in Montana.
Fine and Saitta stressed the importance of conservation and talked about a few of the ways the nonprofit has been making great headway in preserving and protecting the pheasant population and its habitat. But the nonprofit does so much more than just focus on pheasants and conservation.
“We actually load up a trailer and donate shooting clays for some of the 4H events they do with the youth,” Saitta said.
The club also wants to help get people back into nature and to just have a good time, Fine added.
"We’re a part of different events and really like to focus on the importance of gun safety and even go as far as teaching specific things like having a dominant eye while using a gun,” he said.
Pheasants Forever continues to help the community and wildlife through many different avenues even during the off-season for pheasant hunting.
“From January 1st through March we offer feed that’s available for just about anyone that wants to come get it,” Fine said, adding with a smile, “It’s one of those BYOB situations, like bring your own bucket.”
Winters can get harsh for pheasants and other game birds, Saitta said.
“So we buy local grain and will set it out for the public to come pick up and put out where they are to help keep the population alive and growing,” he added.
When it comes to making a difference for local wildlife, these are some of the guys you want to be talking to. Membership opportunities will be open during the banquet. Just look for those wearing the bright orange Pheasants Forever hats at the upcoming banquet to learn how you can start making a difference in local conservation too.