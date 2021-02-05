Rau School is proud to announce Jayden Halvorson, son of Cedric and Megan Halvorson as their Student of the Quarter. Jayden is a diligent, helpful, and thoughtful student. Jayden works tirelessly on schoolwork and any other project that he tackles. Jayden is a great role model for his fellow students. He makes sure his work is done on time and to the best of his abilities. Jayden worked very hard this year in and out of the classroom. He is always ready to put his full effort into any task asked of him and continues to push himself to improve his skills. Jayden includes others, is polite, and strives to make us all laugh. Jayden enjoys reading and spending time with his family and friends.
