Miss Montana Royalty

From left: Miss Montana Teen Volunteer, Lily Jones; Miss Montana Little Miss, Brynlee McNally; Miss Montana Volunteer, Liliana Johnson. 

 Photo by Abby Reidle

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Three Sidney talents were crowned with Miss Montana titles in last week’s competition: Liliana Johnson, Miss Montana Volunteer; Lily Jones, Miss Montana Teen Volunteer; and Brynlee McNally, Miss Montana’s first ever Little Miss.

For Miss Montana Volunteer and Teen Volunteer, the areas of competition were talent, evening gown, interview/onstage question and fitness and wellness. Each section was worth 25% of the overall score.



Tags

Load comments