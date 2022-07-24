Three Sidney talents were crowned with Miss Montana titles in last week’s competition: Liliana Johnson, Miss Montana Volunteer; Lily Jones, Miss Montana Teen Volunteer; and Brynlee McNally, Miss Montana’s first ever Little Miss.
For Miss Montana Volunteer and Teen Volunteer, the areas of competition were talent, evening gown, interview/onstage question and fitness and wellness. Each section was worth 25% of the overall score.
“Receiving this title is a really exciting opportunity. I’m excited to meet new people and travel to Nationals, along with having a voice to impact,” said Jones. Jones is 18 years old and heading into her senior year of high school at Sidney High School. In her free time she enjoys paddle boarding on the lake and spending time with friends and family, outside of her volunteering and work at the Meadowlark.
In the talent section of the competition, Jones performed a tap dance routine. After five years of not dancing, a lot of practice and time in the studio was spent to perfect her routine. Her platform is something close to her heart: Bystander Intervention, with hopes of teaching people that tragic events are preventable by just speaking about them or paying attention to your surroundings.
“This idea is what inspired me to compete in a pageant,” she said. “I had something personal happen to me and I wanted to share with others so they might be able to prevent it.”
Johnson, holder of the Miss Montana Volunteer title, is 19 years old and will be attending her sophomore year at Montana State University in Bozeman for Nursing. This was her third pageant competing in, but first as a Miss. Her talent portion of the competition was a struggle, as she was diagnosed with strep throat just before the competition and did not have a voice until two hours prior to the act, but was able to sing when it came time. Johnson’s platform is “Be Smart, Don’t Start,” a drug prevention platform inspiring kids to stay drug free.
“I never thought I’d ever compete as a Miss, but I’m grateful for this opportunity to represent the state. I’m also excited to visit schools and expand the program,” she said.
In college at MSU, Johnson is active in the school community. She was recently elected the Secretary of the Student Nursing Association and is a member of the Student Health Advisory Committee. Locally, she is the Sidney Middle School cheer coach. In her free time, she is spending time with family, going to the lake, or practicing her newfound hobby, the guitar.
McNally, 8 years old, is the first girl to hold the title of Miss Montana Little Miss. Her sections of the pageant were evening gown, talent, onstage question, fitness and wellness and activewear. Knowing she may want to be a professional dancer when she grows up, her talent was Musical Theater Dance. When asked how she felt receiving the crown she said, “I was nervous, but then I stopped and thought, ‘I’m the first ever Little Miss.’”
During the competition, her favorite part was the interview, talent and making new friends. She chose to compete as she watched her 4-H friend, Brielle Gorder, become the 2021 Miss Montana Teen Volunteer and it inspired her to try out pageantry. In her free time, McNally enjoys spending time with her 4-H animals, dancing, jumping on the trampoline with her sister and making slime.
Offering advice to those who might be interested in the pageant journey, Jones said, “I want people to know that this is a really great program. I was nervous at first but I’m so glad I did it. You meet really great people and it provides you with so many opportunities that weren’t there before.” Johnson added, “There is such a wide variety of ages for the competitions and it’s overall a great opportunity.”
Johnson, with McNally by her side as her Honorary Princess, will travel to the Miss USA Volunteer pageant in June in Tennessee, and Jones will also be attending the Teen Volunteer National pageant during the last week of March, also in Tennessee.
If anyone is interested in having the local royalty volunteer, or have any questions about the pageants, contact them through their Instagram accounts: missmtvol and missmtteenvolunteer.