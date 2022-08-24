Want to meet some of the crew members of the USS MONTANA, the newest high-tech nuclear powered fast attack submarine in the U.S. Navy fleet? You have the option to see them in Sidney, Montana this week!
Fresh from the commissioning of the USS MONTANA in Norfolk, Virginia, at the end of June that many Montanans attended, four crew members will be in Big Sky Country to meet Montanans and learn about our history, culture, Native people, economy – and courage that will sustain them as they defend our nation.
While the MONTANA is on the East Coast for upgrades and more testing before heading to her planned home port in Hawaii, the USS Montana Committee and the Navy are continuing our program of crew visits to various parts of our state. We hope you can meet our sailors!
The upcoming public event for Sidney will be on Friday, Aug. 26.
After a day in the Sidney area, crew members will look forward to being with everyone who can attend a reception and light dinner at the Sidney VFW, 124 Second Avenue NE beginning at 6 p.m. Please drop by and visit with our sailors.
We hope you’ll be able to meet and chat with our USS MONTANA crew members.
Below are the four visiting Sidney:
LTJG Tom Harvey
Lieutenant JG Thomas R. Harvey is the USS MONTANA’s supply officer, one of four Department Heads on MONTANA. He is responsible for culinary operations, budgeting, outfitting, and logistics of all supplies on board.
ETV2 Ryan Spritzler
An Electronics Technician, Navigation, 2nd Class, Ryan Spritzler stands quartermaster of the watch underway. In that role he is the watch-team’s navigation expert, responsible for operating and maintaining all radar, gyrocompass, inertial navigation, and GPS systems.
MMN1 Matthew Campolattara
Matthew Campolattara is a nuclear trained machinist's mate, responsible for supervision and operation of mechanical systems within the nuclear plant such as the steam turbines, reduction gears, turbine generators, pumps, and oil purifiers.
STS3 Charles Roberts
Sonar Technician 3rd Class Charles Roberts oversees a 4-man team underway specializing in underwater surveillance to detect, track and classify surface or submerged ships. This is vital for effective combat and safe navigation of the seas.