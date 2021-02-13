It’s Valentine’s Day, the day of romance and love. Boxes of chocolates, fancy jewelry, dinner plans, and roses all symbolize the love we have for our significant others. This year may be looking a little different in terms of those fancy dining experiences due to Covid-19. Fortunately, Charles and Nadia Anthony have shared some ideas to spice things up at home this Valentines Day.
Charles and Nadia Anthony are marriage counselors, right here in Sidney, Montana. Both Charles and Nadia are from the Dallas/Fort Worth area and have been together for more than seven years. Charles is the pastor at The Church of Christ and Nadia is an executive director at the Sunrise Women’s Clinic. Charles is a four-time author as well as Nadia being a seven-time author. Of course they have written a book to help couples regain their foundations in their marriages, The Book of Love.
Charles and Nadia began their relationship in 2011 when they met through a mutual friend while they were attending college. Relationships are hard but this couple has made it through the ups and downs that life has thrown at them by being their genuine selves with one another. Communication is the biggest key to this couple’s happy marriage, they discuss everything from ministry, personal matters, and work. Quality time is a huge factor with this couple.
“When it is sunny out we go on bike rides, runs, and long walks,” Nadia told the Sidney Herald. “We play board games, cards, and occasionally watch TV series together. We also read some of the same material so we can be informed equally.”
Of course, this smiling couple have had their problems in their journey through marriage. Initially, when they began seeing one another it was being a blended family.
“We had to maneuver through the inconsistencies of other parents,” Nadia said.
The Anthony family focuses on the ups they have in their relationship, rather than solely focusing on the flaws in the relationship that could tear them apart. Throughout the years they have continued to date each other regardless of how long the couple has been married.
They have a lot of tested and tried tips for others when it comes to keeping their relationship strong.
“Take advantage of local hotels, take a night out and spend it as a couple away from the house,” Nadia said. “Even in a pandemic you can have a building block of a relationship.”
Board or card games can also be really fun and bring a couple together, Nadia suggests. Charles, meanwhile, recommended starting the day off early together over a nice breakfast and a warm cup of coffee. Spending the day together watching favorite movies, and creating a heart-shaped pizza as a couple is another idea to celebrate this holiday at home.
“Nurture each other, massages, or anything to that effect to show your partners you love them,” Charles suggested.
Or hire a babysitter and dress up in the extravagant clothes hanging in the closet you wear once a year and have a nice dinner at your own dining room table. Bake some basic sugar cookies and spend the afternoon decorating together, or throw a kid-friendly mocktail party with your family.
It’s also important to celebrate your significant other every day, not just on Valentines Day. Focus on communication, and actually listening to your partner.