From the time cars rolled off the assembly line, meeting up in your new set of wheels with other like minded people was just the thing to do. Car shows and the love of all things fast and loud have been with us for some time now, but is it slowly dying away?
When attending one of those weekend car shows something you can’t miss is the dropping number of cars that are actually there to show. The older generations do their best to continue participating but like most things, there’s a stopping point.
Are we witnessing the end of a beloved era? Are hot Rod lovers and gear heads disappearing before our eyes? Not if Dak Hurley has anything to say about it.
While showing one of his trucks at a local car show this past weekend, Hurley took the time to share how he got into the hobby and what it means to him to see it continue living on in the next generation.
Hurley is a lifelong Richland County local. He has grown up on the farm and been exposed to those good old farm trucks since he could crawl. This is where the love for mechanics and machines began for Hurley.
“I don’t know exactly how I got into it all, really. I can remember growing up listening to my dad and uncle talk about their younger days and the pickups they had and what they all did with them. As for the mechanical side of things, that’s just from being on the farm having to service the tractors and trucks and repairing whatever needed repairing when it needed it”,said Hurley.
Hurley is simple & real. Nothing fancy or over the top, just full of good genuine love for the hobby. One of Hurley’s first big projects was a 1978 Chevy pickup.
“It was cheap and a beat’er truck. It was the first pickup I ever replaced a transmission in and my first mud truck. I learned a lot on that pickup and it got the hobby started”, said Hurley.
Hurley’s car show favorite is his dad’s old 1974 International pickup.
“Me and my friend Matt Mullin worked on that one together. It was a big project neither of us had done before but it was a blast figuring it all out. There was so much we had to do but it was just all around fun times”, said Hurley.
The International is a special project as it’s one that carries many memories for him.
“My dad was only the second owner of the International. When he bought it the truck came with a little elephant figurine on the front of the hood. He drove that truck everywhere. Every day out on the farm, irrigating, getting parts or out on the occasional date uptown. It ended up getting retired to the fuel pickup and would haul fuel out to the equipment in the fields”, said Hurley.
“My favorite memory from the International would probably be that the cab light would shine out onto the elephant on the hood and it would glow orange. Brings back sitting next to dad while heading home from the field at night. I always felt the elephant led the way for us”, Hurley said as he laughed.
Hurley doesn’t have much free time on his hands, especially with the farm, but he has plenty of memories to keep him going until the opportunities arise for him to get a wrench on one of his next projects.
“There’s a lot I’d still like to do”, said Hurley, “I’d like to get started on my dad’s 1955 Whillys truck and maybe try my hands on a rat rod”, Hurley says.
“All I hope for in the next generation coming up is just for them to keep these cars and trucks alive and going. People that do car shows and have respect for older cars is a dying breed. I hope the next generation will pick up the passion for these classics that not many of us still have. I would also add there are no rules. Build what you want. Who cares what other people think. If you like it and you’re proud of it, that’s all that matters”, Hurley said.
Hurley and his wife(Georgia Hurley) have 3 children, Payten(11), Blake(9) and Tylar(4). The whole family enjoys hanging out in the garage and helping Hurley with his projects.
When Hurley isn’t in the field or the garage you’ll more than likely find him keeping up a nice lawn or enjoying a good show with his family.
It’s people like Dak Hurley that keep these good old pasttimes going. Holding onto the essence of a simpler time and sharing a little piece of history with anyone willing to slow down and listen, one car show at a time.