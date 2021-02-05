Two amendments that would have bolstered the oil and gas industry appeared set for takeoff at midnight Thursday night as Congress wrestled with a $2 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package.
But before the sausage was all done at 5 a.m. Friday morning, both amendments were stripped away by an 11th-hour amendment from Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a tied vote that had to be broken by Vice President Kamala Harris.
The first amendment opposed any ban on hydraulic fracturing. The second, introduced by Sen. Steve Daines, would have created a Designated Neutral Reserve Fund to support passage of a separate, unrelated bill that seeks to congressionally authorize Keystone XL’s border-crossing permit.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin crossed party lines to support Daines’ Keystone amendment, making the vote on it 52 to 48. Meanwhile, seven Democratic senators voted in favor of the resolution opposing a ban on hydraulic fracturing.
The votes do show there are significant fault lines in the Democratic party when it comes to the oil and gas industry.
But hours later, Tester and Manchin also voted in favor of Schumer’s 5 a.m. amendment dropping both oil-friendly amendments, as well as a third related to immigration, in favor of moving COVID-19 relief forward to the Democrat-controlled House, where such amendments were a likely non-starter.
Neither Senator could be reached for direct comment on the late-night maneuvers, though both senator’s offices released a flurry of emails about them.
A spokesperson for Daines characterized Tester’s vote as a betrayal of Montana voters, while an aide for Tester called that absurd given Tester’s record of support for Keystone, which goes back to the Obama administration. Tester crossed party lines then to support a vote that attempted to override Obama’s veto of Keystone XL.
Tester, days before the vote on the COVID-19 relief bill, did write Biden a letter urging the president to reverse course on Keystone, and has also been on national television with a similar message.
“This project has the potential to support thousands of good paying jobs, increase tax revenue into local communities, and support a safer, more efficient alternative to transporting fossil fuel by truck or railroad,” Tester told the president. “The completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline would be a powerful economic driver for Montana. I continue to support this project as long it is built to the highest safety standards, uses American steel, respects private property rights, and includes robust consultation with Tribes.”
However, Daines has been challenging Tester, in that case, to simply join his bill congressionally authorizing the pipeline.