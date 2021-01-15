The Knights of Columbus are asking for your financial support of a new ultrasound machine for the Sunrise Womens Clinic in Sidney.
The Knights of Columbus Supreme has been supporting pregnancy centers all over the world to help stop abortion. Since starting this program in 2009 the Knights have placed over 1,200 machines in use. The Knights of Columbus have been able to secure lower pricing from the major manufactures with these numbers of machines purchased. Supreme Council pays for half and the local council needs to raise the other half. We are needing to raise about $18,000.
The local Council, with your help, was able to gift our local womens clinic the machine they have in 2012. They serve an average of 150 expecting mothers each year. They cover about a 100-mile radius of Sidney. Their machine is 9 years old this spring and needs to be replaced.
We are asking for your help again to purchase a new ultrasound machine. We have an account for this project setup at Yellowstone Bank in Sidney and you can donate there. You can also give a donation to any of the Knights that you might know. If you would like to send us a donation our address is Knights of Columbus Council 3002 PO Box 1309 Sidney MT 59270.
If you have any questions please call Mark Brodhead at 406-488-6331