House District 35 Rep. Joel Krautter recently traveled to Washington, D.C. and had meetings on Capitol Hill with Montana’s Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester, as well as, Congressman Greg Gianforte.
Discussions with Montana’s Congressional Delegation were focused on issues important to Richland County. Representative Krautter discussed challenges facing area agriculture producers, as well as giving an update on the area sugar beet harvest. Another topic of discussion included federal efforts to reduce health care costs through increased drug price transparency requirements, an issue Krautter worked on at the Montana legislature during the past legislative session.
Krautter thanked Daines, Tester and Gianforte for their united support and sponsorship of the Clean Water for Rural Communities Act, that supports rural water projects, including Dry Redwater.
“Montana’s Congressional Delegation is very supportive of the people of eastern Montana and communicated their commitment to helping wherever they can, which is always appreciated,” Krautter said.
Tester, Daines and Gianforte were appreciative of the updates on issues of concern in Richland County from Representative Krautter.
“I’m glad Joel stopped by and updated my office about the challenges ag producers in Richland and Dawson Counties are facing because of weather and trade. My door is always open, and I’ll keep working with folks who are committed to finding solutions that do right by Montana’s farmers and ranchers,” said Tester.
Daines shared the same sentiments.
“It was great welcoming Joel to D.C., and I look forward to continuing our conversations about protecting our rural way of life in Montana,” said Daines.