Heidi Rose Barth

Heidi Rose Barth takes over as superintendent of Lambert School. Her first day on the job is July 1.

 By Greg Hitchcock

The Lambert School Board hired Fairview teacher Heide Rose Barth, 32, as the district’s superintendent during a special board meeting on Wednesday replacing Nicole Simonsen as Simonsen takes a new superintendent’s position in Culbertson.

The Sidney Herald reported that Simonsen took a job in Culbertson for family reasons. Simonsen will be Lambert's superintendent until Barth takes over on July 1.

Katie Clausen

Katie Clausen hired by school board to take over as Lambert Principal.


