The Lambert School Board hired Fairview teacher Heide Rose Barth, 32, as the district’s superintendent during a special board meeting on Wednesday replacing Nicole Simonsen as Simonsen takes a new superintendent’s position in Culbertson.
The Sidney Herald reported that Simonsen took a job in Culbertson for family reasons. Simonsen will be Lambert's superintendent until Barth takes over on July 1.
The board interviewed three candidates for superintendent and felt Barth was the best fit for the job.
Barth was born and raised in Baker, Mont. She finished her Montana certification as a K-12 Principal and is three classes shy of being certified as a superintendent through the Montana State University system. She expects to complete her certification within two years.
“I visited Lambert with other Fairview teachers when we observed their reading curriculum two years ago. I fell in love with the school,” Barth said.
Barth is a double major, having majored in both education and in music therapy in college.
She is getting married to Nate Louisignau, a Savage School music teacher on Feb. 24.
The University of Montana will provide Barth a mentor who will visit the school twice a year and be on call whenever Barth needs assistance.
“This is her lifeline,” Simonsen said.
Barth feels the people at Lambert will be of positive help to her as well as she transitions.
“I really feel I will grow in the position with positive staff and students,” Barth said. “The challenge will be learning how things work.”
The board presented her with a contract of a first year’s salary of $75,000, free housing and utilities, and insurance.
Lambert Elementary School Pre-K teacher Katie Clausen was offered the job as Lambert’s Principal with a starting salary of $55,000, housing, and insurance.
"I am really excited about starting my new position next school year," Clausen said. "I feel that a principal works closely with her staff and students."
Clausen has 14 years in education and 9 years as a teacher at Lambert School.