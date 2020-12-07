A Lambert man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DUI second offense, according to the Sidney Police Department.
Rodney, James Roth, 47, Lambert was arrested for the charge at 10:32 p.m. Nov. 25.
According to the police report, an officer on patrol saw a vehicle in the 100 block of East Main Street turn onto South Central Avenue. During the course of that, a driving violation was noticed, along with other indicators of impaired driving.
An officer pulled the driver over and a field sobriety test was conducted. Based on the test and other indicators, Roth was taken into custody. Bond was set at $2,585.
Chase Lee Manley, 33, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member.
According to the police report, police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest for a reported altercation. Upon arrival and further investigation, officers determined that Manley had assaulted two family members.
No bond was set in the case, until Manley appears before a judge.
Bradly Jordan Fourstar, 29, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of partner/family member assault, causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury to partner or family member.
According to the police report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Third Street Northwest for a possible domestic disturbance.
No bond was set in the case until Fourstar appears before a judge.