Dropping an egg from an elevated position while seeing if the contraption you made will protect it is something that is commonly known about, even if you never did it yourself.
Usually, that elevated position is just you standing up and dropping it, or dropping it from the top of a ladder or even a building.
But the seventh and eighth grade students at Lambert Public School took things further, dropping their eggs from a plane.
How the idea came about, and what the egg drop was for in the first place, were all things Becky Carda, a teacher at LPS, talked about in an email conversation.
Q: First of all, what were the general directions or rules for the egg drop? What were the students’ grades based off of?
A: We talked about velocity and how things drop. They were given a shopping list and $100 in fake money to buy the materials for their egg drop container. They could only buy what they could pay for. Their groups had to design the container, then drop it from a ladder, then we moved on to the “crow’s nest” in the gym. If they survived those two drops, then they were okayed for the plane drop. Working together as a team, use of time, and explanation of their project.
Q: Most people have heard of or done an egg drop themselves, but usually from a standing position. How did the idea of doing it from a plane come about, and is the first time you have done it from a plane?
A: The plane idea came from an annual activity done by Bryan Prevost, one of our community members. He and his dad have been dropping ping pong balls from his plane during Lambert’s Fourth of July celebration for over 38 years. Kids run and collect the balls and turn them in for a prize.
Q: What were some of the students’ reactions, and other faculty at school, to the plane flying over dropping the eggs?
A: The junior high kids were really surprised when I told them. They really stepped up their efforts so that they’re egg would survive. I’m super thankful to Bryan Prevost for being willing to fly for us. My husband went with him to drop the packages. Neither one of these men hesitated one second when I asked them. There were a lot of “Good idea” comments. Fun. We invited anyone at our school to come watch. It was a bit cold.
Q: Lastly, what is the reason for the egg drop? Is it something that you always have as part of the curriculum, or was it something new this year?
A: This semester, I was chosen to teach a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) based class with the seventh and eighth graders. It really is pretty fun. This was one of our first projects.
Making something fun is always a great way to help kids learn and be excited for it, and it seems Carda may have found one of the ultimate ways to do so by taking something that can be done simply and taking it to the next level.