It doesn’t take a very deep dive into Montana statistics to see that there is a crisis when it comes to mental health care, or that it is a life-threatening crisis. It is also a crisis that has become a chronic state of affairs.
Nearly 1 in 10 Montana adults, or 84,000 people, reported frequent mental distress lasting 14 or more days in the past month and 64,000 or so Montanans report struggling with a substance use disorder, according to statistics available on the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services website.
Alcohol is the most commonly abused substance, by the way — not drugs. Though marijuana, cocaine, heroine, meth, and others are also mentioned in the self-reports.
Suicide-related deaths in Montana, meanwhile, are twice the national average, and the state has remained in the top 5 for number of suicides per capita for going on four decades now.
Yet, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, large percentages of people are not getting the help they need when it comes to mental health care. Of adults reporting mild mental illness, 68.9 percent of them, or 52,000, did not receive mental health care despite their perceived need for it.
For those with moderate mental illness, the figure was 50.1 percent, or 22,000 adults, and for those with serious mental illness, the figure was 34.6 percent, or 16,000 people.
That is a substantial number of people not receiving care — care that is just as necessary to life and health as any emergency room visit for a physical ailment, regardless of whether the illness is readily apparent to the naked eye.
Some of the barriers Montanans face when it comes to getting mental health care are systemic. It’s a big state with many a rural mile, and it has been designated a mental health care shortage area for years.
In fact, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, Montana is only meeting 11.6 percent of its needs when it comes to psychiatrists. That compares to a national average of 26.9 percent.
Montana would need at least 73 psychiatrists spread across the state to make up the deficit and remove that designation.
Some of the state’s mental health care shortages have been driven by billing restrictions for certain provider types under Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance. Not all types of clinicians are reimbursable under all insurance plans. And, sometimes, when allowed, reimbursement rates may be very low, making out-of-pocket costs out of reach.
These factors have made it difficult for rural areas in particular to recruit and retain providers.
The rise of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic may help the situation. Prior to the pandemic, telehealth was actually prohibited in the state. But now there is actually a bill circulating at the legislature that seeks to make telehealth a permanent option.
There are also programs at the state level that seek to recruit and train Montana youths to serve the state’s mental health care needs, a sort of grow-your-own strategy.
But not all the barriers to receiving care are necessarily systemic. Some of those barriers rest within individuals, who know deep down that they live in a society where some people may view them differently, perhaps even unfavorably, if it is known they’re struggling with mental illness. To some, mental illness is weakness, and that creates a dangerous stigma that prevents people from talking about what is going on.
Those conversations could help people find the services they need. But in a stigma-induced void, where people fear to speak out loud about such things, there persists a serious knowledge gap in the community.
Namely, despite its decades-long presence in the community, there are still many people who are not aware of a major esource for mental health care in the community.
“That has been one of the biggest challenges we have, is just people knowing about us,” said Dan Peters EMCHMC. “We are in all the communities in eastern Montana. But there are a still a lot of people who are unsure where to go, or how to access funding for mental health services.”
EMCHMC serves 17 counties in eastern Montana, offering a range of services from counseling to psychiatric. They also have a variety of funding strategies to help people afford mental health care, to get your loved ones the care that they need.
Other frequently cited barriers to care
• Lack of anonymity when seeking care, fear that others will find out care is being sought
• Disbelief that care is needed
• Lack of care that recognizes particular cultures, and/or religious beliefs and sensitivities, and language barriers
• Affordability of care
• Transportation when necessary care is located far away