The last sidewalk sale of the season will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, during regular business hours throughout Sidney.
"Business owners felt that having a sidewalk sale during the same day as the Rescued and Reclaimed event at the Richland County Fair Event Center would be a great idea," Bill Vander Weele, executive director of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, said. "Rescued and Reclaimed brings a ton of people to our community. Those individuals end up going to our restaurants and hopefully also spend time shopping at our stores."
The celebration will feature plenty of sales throughout the community.
"The sale will provide a great way for shoppers to support their local businesses," Vander Weele said. "Our local business owners work extremely hard and we should reward them by at least seeing all the items that they offer."