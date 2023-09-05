Children are often asked what they want to be when they grow up. Many will say a firefighter or a police officer. Today, there are fewer and fewer firefighters and police officers in the field.
There is a shortage of firefighters in the United States, according to the Firefighters and EMS Fund. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), for example, reported that cross-trained firefighters make up 38 percent of EMS first responders in the U.S.
And, according to the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), police departments across the nation face significant staffing shortages due to hiring, retirement, and resignations.
According to PERF, total sworn police staffing has dropped nearly five percent nationwide over the past five years.
Sidney Chief of Police Mark Kraft has a complement of 10 officers although his department is authorized for 13.
“I’d rather be short staffed than have the wrong person,” Kraft said. “I don’t want to unleash the wrong person on the community.”
“We don’t get enough applicants. You must be able to drive a police vehicle at a high rate of speed, and have sound judgment,” he said.
Kraft explained that the vetting process is tough and background checks often turn out bad behavioral patterns amongst applicants they do receive.
The Sidney Police Department is looking for two police officers and a drug task force officer position to fill. They recently hired a police officer on July 17 who is in training at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena.
“There is a sharp learning curve from the start to being able to work on your own,” Kraft said. “You must have at least three to five years of police experience to be considered a police officer.”
Richland County Sheriff John Dynneson manages a staff of 34 employees including detention staff, dispatchers, and deputies. He said his department took a significant turn during covid.
“It had a negative effect on the types of positions we recruit for,” he said.
According to PERF findings, hiring seems to be picking back up, as responding agencies reported hiring more sworn officers in 2022 than in 2021, 2020, or even 2019—the last pre-pandemic year.
However, PERF reported agencies are losing officers faster than they can hire new ones, so total sworn staffing has continued to decline.
The Sheriff’s Office is down two dispatchers, two detention officers, and two deputies.
“This puts a burden on the community,” Dynneson said. “When it gets busy, it places more pressure than one person can manage. More staff are on overtime and that creates a burden.”
He also sees the problem for the lack of law enforcement to the defunding of the police nationwide.
In 2020, state and local governments spent $129 billion on police, $86 billion on corrections, and $51 billion on courts, according to the Urban Institute.
Many U.S. cities are rolling back on their expenditures (see chart) in the wake of the Black Lives Matters Movement towards funding community-run non-violence programs.
Some civil rights organizations including the ACLU, for example, want to redirect federal funding away from police presence in schools to putting more counselors in schools.
“We want to serve the public," Dynneson said. "But, at some point, our service is being jeopardized and we don’t want to see that happen. Community support is outstanding. It is difficult to know why people are not applying.”
Seven year veteran police officer Whitney Hergert has served the community of Fairview for three years. She graduated from the police academy in 2013.
“I knew I was meant to work in a career that was personally challenging and I wanted to be a part of serving others in a meaningful way,” Hergert said.
Hergert is one of two police officers that police Fairview, the other being Officer Aleacia Braaten, an 8-year patrol officer from North Dakota.
She said the community deserves more than what the current police department can provide, but due to a lack of recent applicants the department remains understaffed.
“I suppose the reason for this is the demand for higher wages in this region and the required qualifications that most lack,” Hergert said.
Due to the issue of police recruitment, Hergert explained officer safety is of paramount importance in Fairview.
“If we are in need of backup assistance, it is not always promised, despite other agencies that try their best to assist us,” she said. “Another issue is traffic safety, and community policing.”
Many detract from a career in law enforcement, Hergert said, including negative media coverage, civil and criminal liability, public scrutiny and internal politics.
“Having served the time that I have, I believe in order to be a successful police officer requires thick skin, a big heart, and a small ego,” she said.
“Committing to the job means being the first to respond to unpredictable incidents whether that be dangerous situations, medical emergencies, traffic accidents, civil disputes, or animal issues,” Hergert said.
“The world can be hard, and it’s only getting harder until we can learn to prioritize mental health. People want the least stressful job with the highest pay. A career in law enforcement is not for the faint heart,” she said.
One of Hergert’s recent instructors' favorite saying was “Find your Why!”
She explained people want more of a reform when it comes to law enforcement and by humanizing the badge, police officers can be empathetic and that could be vital to making positive change in law enforcement.
“I want more than ever for the communities that law enforcement serves to know that officer presence doesn’t necessarily mean that something is awry. We are here to serve the public in more ways than just the criminal aspect,” Hergert said.