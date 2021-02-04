The Scouting program is more than just an activity for our youth to learn about the outdoors. Scouting provides fun, fellowship and training to our youth as well as youth in our community. It emphasizes honesty, self-reliance, and respect. Through a year-round program, it affects character, citizenship and personal fitness. But the success of our Scouting depends on our volunteers who serve in a variety of leadership roles. As the Boy Scouts of America celebrates its anniversary, we honor all the members of the Boy Scouts of America and salute the volunteers who serve in positions of leadership.
If you know of any boy ages 12-18 that would like to be part of Pella Lutheran Church Troop 141, please contact Scoutmaster David Christensen at 489-7502.
From Left to Right are Assistant Scoutmaster Haans Halvorson, Scoutmaster David Christensen, Mayor Rick Norby, Boy Scout Troop Members Corey Christensen, Christian Lassey and Isaac Lassey.