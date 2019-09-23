Do you know how to protect your security deposit?
When you move out, it’s a good idea to clean the unit, keep a copy of the condition report, and give your landlord your new address. There are steps you may take if your landlord refuses to return your security deposit.
To learn more, read our brand-new article “How to Protect Your Security Deposit” on www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, try our smart search bar. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1 (800) 666-6899. Support free legal information for all Montanans at https://www.mtlsa.org/donate/.