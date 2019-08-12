Do you know when your landlord may raise your rent?
If you have a written rental agreement for a definite term (like 6 months or a year), your landlord cannot increase your rent until after your lease term is up. The exception is when you and the landlord both agree on a rent increase during the lease term. If you rent month-to-month, the landlord must give you advance written notice of a rent increase at least 30 days before your rent increases. If you rent week-to-week, the landlord must give you advance written notice of a rent increase at least 7 days before your rent increases.
To learn more, read our brand-new article “When Your Landlord Can Raise Your Rent in Montana (FAQ)” on www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, try our smart search bar. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1 (800) 666-6899. Support free legal information for all Montanans at https://www.mtlsa.org/donate/.