Did you know that you can get free legal help through Court Help Connect?
Court Help Connect is a free service through the Court Help Program where you can video chat with a trained court staff person. You can get answers to basic questions and help filling out legal forms. There are Court Help Connect stations located in Anaconda, Conrad, Dillon, Glasgow, Glendive, Hamilton, Harlowton, Havre, Lewistown, Miles City, and Polson. Call the State Law Library at 406-444-9300 during regular business hours to schedule an appointment with Court Help Connect.
To find free legal information and forms, visit MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can't find what you're looking for, try our smart search bar. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1 (800) 666-6899. Support free legal information for all Montanans at mtlsa.org/donate/.