Do you know how the court splits up property and debts in a divorce?
The court will split the property and debts of the marriage equitably. Equitable means fair. It does not always mean that everything is split evenly. In deciding
what is equitable, the Court may consider many factors, like how long the marriage was, age, health, occupation, income, skills, estate, liabilities, and the needs of the spouses, and more.
