Do you know how to represent yourself in court?
It’s a good idea to show up at least 15 minutes early. Dress like you’re going to an important job interview. Always address the Judge as “Your Honor” or “Judge.” Be respectful to everyone. That includes the other party, Judge, Court staff, and other people in court. There’s lots more you can do be prepared.
