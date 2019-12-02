Do you know what happens when you’re served with a Summons?
The Summons will tell you in which Court the lawsuit is filed, how many days you must file a written Answer or Response, and that you must pay a fee to file your Answer. You may ask the Court to waive that fee if you cannot afford it. The Summons will come with a Petition or Complaint. The Petition or Complaint will say why the other party is suing you and what they are asking the Court to do. Your written Answer should respond to what is in the Petition or Complaint, not the Summons.
To learn more, check out our brand-new article “How to Answer When You Get Sued (Step-by-step Guide)” on MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, try our smart search bar. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1 (800) 666-6899. Support free legal information for all Montanans at mtlsa.org/donate/.