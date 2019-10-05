Did you know that there is a fee to file court documents?
If you can't afford to pay the fee you can ask the judge to allow you to file your paperwork without having to pay the fee. You ask the judge for permission to file your forms without paying a fee by filing a "fee waiver" form. The form is also called a “Statement of Inability to Pay Court Costs and Fees.”
To learn more, read our brand-new article "How to Ask the Court to Waive Your Filing Fees (FAQ)” on www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can't find what you're looking for, try our smart search bar. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1 (800) 666-6899. Support free legal information for all Montanans at https://www.mtlsa.org/donate/.