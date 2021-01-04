A key feature of the upcoming 2021 biennium will be the fact that Montana has a Republican governor for what is the first time in 16 years.
“This is my first session with a Republican governor,” District 18 Senator Steve Hinebauch told the Sidney Herald. “There’s a lot of the guys there who have been there a long time who have never served under a Republican governor. So in that respect, we are going to be able to pass some legislation we haven’t been able to pass. Some pro life and some pro gun legislation. We had all our bills vetoed in the last two sessions regarding pro life and pro gun.”
House District 35 Representative Brandon Ler, meanwhile, said he also expects the legislature will take a look both at Gov. Steve Bullock’s COVID-19 mandates and whether the legislature needs to look at curtailing the powers of the Governor’s office.
Money, of course, will also be a big topic of discussion, as it is every biennium.
“There won’t be a lack of want,” Hinebauch said. “But there might be a lack of money. We have to figure out where it goes.”
Neither lawmaker anticipates any particular budget cuts that would disproportionately hurt the east, but they do expect an attack on the tax holiday for drilling oil wells in Montana.
Richland County Commissioner Duane Mitchell told the Sidney Herald that issue is an every biennium problem the east fights, and Richland County in particular.
“Seventy-six percent of all the oil produced in Montana is in the east,” he said. “And we are 43 percent of that.”
The tax holiday is what brings oil companies in to drill, Mitchell said.
“If you eliminate the sales tax holiday, you eliminate all chances of having any production,” he said. “It’s kind of like cutting the nose off to spite your face.”
Ler and Hinebauch believe the east has a solid enough coalition to fend off any efforts to eliminate the sales tax holiday.
Hinebauch, meanwhile, said Montana just needs to become friendlier to oil companies.
“I’m always amazed when I look and see the drilling count in North Dakota is 20 to 50 — maybe not right now — but more usually, and then I look in the Sidney paper and we are lucky to have one rig listed in Montana,” Hinebauch said. “I know they have more area than we do, but we still have enough to merit some rigs here. From what I hear, it’s just because we are unfriendly to them as far as business goes.”
One factor that may help the situation both for oil and gas and agriculture would be removing the 3 percent equipment tax, Ler said.
The freshman legislator has already filed a bill to remove that tax. He expects that will take a big fight, since it brings in $80 million per biennium and the budget is obviously already facing constraints.
Ler and Hinebauch both said they would also support cutting regulations for the ag and oil industry. Although many of the issues faced by oil companies are more federal than state, they both believe there are some things that can be done at the state level.
Ler has also filed a bill to lower workers compensation rates, which he said is a small business killer. Given what lockdowns have done to Main Street, he’s hoping that bill will find traction. It would also be helpful to oil and gas and agriculture as a whole.
“We need to relax the mandates and let people go out and do what they need to do,” he said.
Hinebauch agreed that lockdowns need to go.
“We, as conservatives, think that we are smart enough to figure out how we should live our lives and handle things,” he said. “The other side thinks we need to have the government tell us what to do. They will put blanket mandates on for everyone, and it doesn’t work for everyone.”
Another bill Hinebauch and Ler are working on would authorize an interstate compact to let Montana buy and sell meat from neighbors. That would likely need some help pat the federal level, but they are hopeful given supply chain issues exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic that there’s a path forward.
Another bill they are working on would add a new zoning district either to Miles City or Sidney, so that prevailing wages would be within a 100-mile radius for the region, rather than coming, as they do now, from Billings.
Richland County Commissioners have said that situation adds $5 per hour per worker to the tab for all public infrastructure projects in Richland County.
That easily added a quarter million dollars of extra cost to a school built in Ekalaka, Hinebauch said.
Meanwhile, legislation to save the Lewis and Clark plant in Sidney doesn’t seem likely, but it has been a subject of discussion. Ler said he had visited with Montana Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci about the topic.
“The only real alternative right now seems to be if someone can buy it,” Ler said.
There is a bill being developed that would require an economic study for any future plant closures. But that won’t help with the current situation for Lewis and Clark.