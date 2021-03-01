An interstate meat compact bill that Montana Sen. Steve Hinebauch and Rep. Brandon Ler are both interested in seeing come about could see resistance from the federal government, Hinebauch told the Sidney Herald, and faces an uncertain future.
“The feds have come in and said they will pull our funding and our rights to sell meat out of the state,” Hinebauch said. “They threaten us with that once in a while.”
Rep. Ler told the Sidney Herald his bill mirrors one introduced by Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester that seeks to allow interstate trade of meat processed in state-inspected facilities. State inspection already has to meet federal quality standards.
“It’s absurd that meat products that have already been inspected and approved at federal standards can’t be sold across state lines,” Sen. Daines said in a media release at the time the bill was filed.
Sen. Tester agreed.
“Montana’s farmers and ranchers produce the best beef and poultry in the world, so it only makes sense that they should be able to sell their products to folks across state lines who want to buy it,” he said.
Hinebauch said the federal rules that are getting in the way of interstate meat sales began in 1969 with the Safe Meat Act, and were augmented by laws passed in the 80s.
“It’s just gotten so that the feds control more and more all the time,” Hinebauch said.
Back in the day, Hinebauch recalls how there used to be meat shops in basically every town, supplying local grocery stores, cafes, and so on.
Then the federal government came along and inserted itself into the process.
“No one could afford to do it any more so they all just quit,” Hinebauch said.
The pandemic, however, exposed the weakness in such a centralized system, threatening to cause shortages of food across the nation. That has prompted lawmakers at both state and federal levels to try again to change federal restrictions and open the process up more to create better commerce, without sacrificing safety.
“We want to get it to where these little custom plants like Savage could sell meat to a store or cafe, or whatever it would be,” Hinebauch said. “Maybe what we need to do as a state is say, hey, we don’t need your money, go jump in a lake.”
Meanwhile, a bill of local importance to the region that would set Sidney and Miles City up as their own hub cities when it comes to determining prevailing wages appears to have the votes it needs to be successful.
Hinebauch said his bill, which would have extended the Sidney and Miles City hub cities to places like Havre that don’t have a nearby hub, faced opposition from union groups. It was decided to go with the Miles City lawmaker’s bill to avoid killing the bill altogether.
“I’ll use the placeholder for my bill as a study resolution to shed some light on this,” Hinebauch said, indicating he believes the entire system is too complicated as it stands and probably needs revision.
Hinebauch’s other bills include one that allows the county to sell property it received due to unpaid taxes for less than the tax lien, if the county has tried twice and failed to sell the property. There’s also one allowing homeschoolers to participate in extra curricular activities in public schools. and another that prevents proscriptive easements in subdivisions that are not yet built out.
Ler, meanwhile, had a bill that pushed to eliminate the business and equipment tax, but that one isn’t going to make it this session.
“The governor wouldn’t let us do it,” Hinebauch said. “There wasn’t enough funding to do it. We went and talked to him about it.”
Instead, a different bill, which eases the burden of the business and equipment tax appears set to make it through the process. That bill raises the threshold for reporting business equipment to $250,000 and graduates tax rates a little bit slower up to about $1 million. Ler and Hinebauch both said they are going to support the bill.
Hinebauch said he is seeing many of the same bills passed in previous legislative sessions by Republicans sailing through the process yet again. But this time, with a Republican governor, he’s expecting many of them to get signed instead of getting vetoed.
These include pro-life bills and a gun bill that Sen. Hinebauch said has passed every year he’s been at the legislature.
Ler, meanwhile, a freshman at the legislature, said he’s getting a good grasp on the process and that so far he feels it is going very well for his constituents.
“It’ is different from the past sessions because we have a Republican governor,” he said. “We are getting all the things we as conservatives would like to see. Do I think they go far enough, maybe not, but we are taking what we can get. We are going along with the governor and his e to 5-yard long play scenario.”