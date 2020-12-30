A new method of extracting energy from coal that is emission free is under negotiation for the Lewis and Clark Station in Sidney.
The Sidney Herald was able to confirm that negotiations are taking place for the purchase of the coal plant, although CYAN H2 co-founder and CEO John Mues said at this time it is best that he not discuss too many details of the project.
Mues did confirm that he has been to Richland County to discuss the possibility in person with a number of stake holders.
“It would be a win for MDU and for our company and for the community,” he told the Sidney Herald. “What we are seeking to do is establish a low carbon or zero emissions hydrogen plant that would ultimately be useful for agriculture, power and for transportation.”
Mues said he is also looking at locations in western North Dakota for CYAN H2’s iidea, but being from Montana, he is partial to placing it in Eastern Montana if possible.
“I’m a fourth generation Montanan and grew up in Wolf Point,” he said. “So I’d really like to see something in eastern Montana that is jobs accretive.”
Mues was not ready to say how many jobs the plant might create, but did say they would be secure and well-paid.
“This plant would place Montana as a national, if not global leader, in low carbon hydrogen production and derivative products if it became a reality,” he said.
There would be many steps between now and that reality, even if an agreement is reached, however. In addition to a thorough technical feasibility study, it would require a lot of permitting at both state and federal levels.
CYAN H2 has already talked to the offices of Sen. Jon Tester, Gov. Elect Greg Gianforte, and Gov. Steve Bullock.
“Our team is world class,” Mues said. “It’s also military veteran owned and run, and we have a number of folks ranging from a Rhodes scholar to a Fullbright scholar, as well as some of the sharpest technical minds out there.”
MDU announced in February 2019 that it would be closing the Lewis and Clark station in Sidney along with the coal-fired portion of its Heskett Station in Mandan, North Dakota.
The plants are aging, MDU officials said, and lower cost power is available on the market thanks to abundant natural gas and increasing wind resources. That, combined with rising costs to operate the aging facilities, led to the decision to retire them.
The Lewis and Clark station went online in 1958 with 44 MW of power. Today it provides around 50 MW of power from coal. It is scheduled to close in March 2021.
Two natural gas-fired engines installed a couple of years ago at the plant will remain, to provide peaking power. They will only need about 10 employees however. The Heskett and Lewis and Clark Station together employed 77.
The ripple effects of the closure are likely to have substantial negative implications for both Sidney Sugars and the Savage School District.
Sidney Sugars, along with MDU, has been sourcing coal for its sugar processing campaign from the Savage Coal Mine.
MDU and Sidney Sugars are the coal mine’s two largest customers. Without MDU, the mine will probably have to close, and it generates around $100,000 annually for the two schools in the Savage community.