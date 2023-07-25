What can be said of someone who has led the Sidney-Richland County Library through nine years of expansion, pandemic, and a myriad assortment of programs meant to help readers pursue their pastime?
Kelly Reisig, Sidney-Richland County Library Director, left her post as library director to take another position as a human resources manager for the Admiral Beverage Corporation headquartered in Worland, Wyoming. Her starting date is Aug. 1.
Reisig received her Bachelor's degree in History and thought about pursuing her Master’s in Library Science. Someone said if you want a job, that is not a good idea, Reisig said.
So, instead Reisig earned her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) before taking a job as librarian.
“It came full circle for me to be the director of the Sidney-Richland County Library,” Reisig said.
Reisig said her special accomplishments have been leading in the renovation of the library, overseeing her predecessor’s vision of doubling the space, adding a special children’s area, and other features.
“We were able to add to our collection,” she said. ‘And I was fortunate to have a team and watch them grow. Some have left and gone on to do library work in other places.”
“The biggest challenge is that as a librarian, people think I have a lot of control over the collection, and I don’t. And I wouldn’t want to have a lot of control over the collection,” Reisig said.
According to Reisig, the library should be welcoming to everyone who steps through the door.
“Someone should come into the library … and form their own opinion. Lookup and do research on their own and decide what they like,” she said.
Reisig has been a community volunteer for ten years and has been involved in the Lions Club, PEO, Salvation Army, Sidney Chamber of Commerce, and St. Matthew’s Parish.
“I am really excited about the next step,” she said.
Underneath, however, she admitted she will miss the people of Sidney, Richland County, and the surrounding area she has worked so hard to serve.
“People come in all the time and apologize for bothering me. I have to laugh because I once thought it would really be nice if we were just a drive up and all of our shelves would be perfect,” Reisig said.
“Then covid happened. I got a taste of what it would be like if we didn’t have patrons in the library. We were really missing the patrons,” she said.
Reisig said she believes the library will continue to grow after she is gone.
“We have a lot of support in the community for our library,” she said.