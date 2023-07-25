Kelly Reisig

What can be said of someone who has led the Sidney-Richland County Library through nine years of expansion, pandemic, and a myriad assortment of programs meant to help readers pursue their pastime?

Kelly Reisig, Sidney-Richland County Library Director, left her post as library director to take another position as a human resources manager for the Admiral Beverage Corporation headquartered in Worland, Wyoming. Her starting date is Aug. 1.



