Library staff

(L-R) Ezzie O’Clair/Children’s Librarian, Kelly Reisig/Library Director, Miranda Evenson/ILL & Special Services Librarian, & Kathryn Murphy (Teen & Adult Services Librarian)

 Sidney-Richland County Library

A new year gives us all a fresh chance to reflect on the prior year and create new goals and benchmarks moving forward. The Sidney-Richland County Library (SRCL) is celebrating the library’s successful year, generous community support and wonderful patrons. Although modern-day libraries have evolved to encompass much more than books, our summary will ultimately begin and end at its core…books.

This year SRCL truly embraced a variety of platforms to widen its collection beyond the physical walls of the library. SRCL patrons could already access ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and hundreds of free courses through the Libby app. SRCL added Hoopla, which offers ebooks, audiobooks, music, TV and movies. These digital collections added access to over 1 million additional items.



Tags

Load comments