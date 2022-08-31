Nonprofits typically relied on party-style events for fundraisers, but during the pandemic they needed a completely new model. In the case of Light the Night, the re-imagine event has proven so popular, it's going to keep its new format.
From left, Raychelle Brooks, Melissa Boyer, Jennifer Boyer, and Jaena Carter pose for a photo in front of the Foundation for Community Care office, located at 221 Second St. NW in Sidney.
Gifts have a way of giving back to the giver, and that’s certainly the case for an upcoming fundraiser Sept. 8 that is part of an effort to both recognize all those whose lives have been touched by cancer, and to raise money for an expansion at the Cancer Care Center at Sidney Health Center.
The $6 million capital campaign is entering the home stretch, with about $500,000 to go to fully fund a project that will bring a new $3 million TomoTherapy Hi-Art radiation system. Ground has already broken for the new radiation vault that will house the TomoTherapy unit, which is expected to be complete by Oct. 2023. The TomoTherapy unit will follow in December, and should be ready to roll beginning January 2024.
The next nearest TomoTherapy equipment is as far away as South Dakota, Foundation for Community Care told the Sidney Herald, making this a unique and valuable service for the region's health care.
Foundation for Community Care officials have planned a number of events to support the Cancer Center expansion during the year. The next is set for Sept. 8.
Called, Light the Night, the memorial event is set for 5 to 8 p.m. at the Foundation for Community Care parking lot, 221 Second St. NW in Sidney. The event this year continues a new tradition begun during the pandemic, featuring a beautiful luminary lantern display that honors both the memory of loved ones lost to cancer, as well as those who are still struggling as a result of cancer.
Participants can buy the luminaries for $10 each. The sheer vellum lanterns will feature the name of the person being memorialized, and will be placed over a light, illuminating the lantern with its name. The lights remain on all night in recognition of all the lives that have been forever lost or changed by cancer.
“So no matter what time people come by, they can come take pictures or have a moment here,” Jennifer Boyer with Foundation for Community Care told the Sidney Herald. “The real focus is to honor those who have walked through cancer or who are walking through cancer."
There will also be a dinner plate during Light the Night for $10, which is being made possible by Reynolds Market, which is donating all the proceeds back to Foundation for Community Care. The menu includes brats, macaroni and cheese with brisket, chips and a drink.
There will be cancer care resources on site, to help connect people with help that is available. Among these groups is the Richland County Cancer coalition, which has grants for cancer patients. They’re adding a partnership with a Cancer Support Community Montana, based out of Bozeman, which will be launching soon.
“There’s also a group called Cover Cancer with Love, that’s what it’s called, and they are a sewing guild that sews quilts and they donate them to cancer patients,” Boyer said.
Those attending Light the Night will also have a chance to purchase bricks in further support of the Cancer Center. The bricks can include scriptures, a favorite quote, or a personal message. The bricks will be part of a memorial wall at the Cancer Care Center.
Light the Night is one of many events that had to be re-imagined during the pandemic. While it used to be a large celebration in Veterans Park with music, the new event has proven more popular, organizers say.
“A lot of the feedback we got was that it was more appropriate,” Boyer said. “Instead of a big celebration it was more intimate, calm, you know subdued, so that it was a time for reflection more than anything, and it really gave people the chance to get up close to the lanterns. It’s turned out to be a positive change and people seem to enjoy that.”