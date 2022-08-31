Purchase Access

Gifts have a way of giving back to the giver, and that’s certainly the case for an upcoming fundraiser Sept. 8 that is part of an effort to both recognize all those whose lives have been touched by cancer, and to raise money for an expansion at the Cancer Care Center at Sidney Health Center.

The $6 million capital campaign is entering the home stretch, with about $500,000 to go to fully fund a project that will bring a new $3 million TomoTherapy Hi-Art radiation system. Ground has already broken for the new radiation vault that will house the TomoTherapy unit, which is expected to be complete by Oct. 2023. The TomoTherapy unit will follow in December, and should be ready to roll beginning January 2024.



