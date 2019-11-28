Join members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in making the season a little brighter by serving one-by-one.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints invites everyone to participate in its annual “LIght the World” campaign which begins on Dec. 1 and continues through Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The theme this year is “LightTheWorld: One by One” and is an invitation to transform Christmas into a season of service.
Each day during the month of December participants who opt-in to #LightTheWorld prompts will receive an invitation by text or email to think of a person they can serve, along with an idea of what to do. People can sign up for these daily prompts beginning on Nov. 14 and the prompts will begin on Dec. 1. As in years past, a downloadable calendar will be produced that provides ideas for service in December. The calendar is available on lighttheworld.org.
Big or small, a simple act can spread the light of Jesus Christ. This celebration inspires individuals, families, youth groups and congregations to emulate Jesus Christ’s example of service as is depicted in the holy scriptures.
Share experiences as a giver or receiver through social media by using #LIGHTtheWORLD. To learn more visit LighttheWorld.org.