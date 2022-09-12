Patty Boyer remembers how cancer care used to be for residents of Richland County, and that is one of the reasons she has become a big supporter of local efforts to change cancer care in the region.
Boyer was among several people passing through for Light the Night at Foundation for Community Care Friday night, which was a sold out show when it came to both lights and dinner plates.
“Years ago when my dad had cancer, he had lung cancer, and the treatment was in Billings. That’s what was available,” she told the Sidney Herald. “And so the cancer center there would give him the latest appointment on Mondays, so they would drive Monday morning to Billings and have treatments all week and stay at the Cherry Tree. And then they gave him the earliest treatment appointment on Friday, so they could drive home and have the weekend at home to sleep in his own bed.”
Things are different today, Boyer said, and that’s something that makes her happy.
“It was very hard on my mother,” she recalled. “She had to do the driving and all that kind of thing. Now we have it here.”
In fact, the Cancer Care Center at Sidney Health Center has become its own magnet for cancer treatment with the services it is providing, and that’s part of what Light the Night is all about. Honoring those whose lives have been touched by cancer, while also raising money to help support better cancer care in Richland County.
Three hundred lights were strung up for Light the Night, and by the end of it, organizers had sold a paper lantern with a loved one’s name on it for every single available light.
Ditto on the Brisket Mac ’n Cheese Reynolds Market brought to the event for its dinner plates. That, too, was sold out well before 8 p.m., and even before the last of the brats were plated up and passed out.
The Cancer Care expansion capital project is now estimated to cost $7.5 million. The increase is due to inflation, Director Melissa Boyer told the Sidney Herald.
A new TomoTherapy unit will be completed in December of 2023 right after a new radiation vault is constructed as part of the campaign. The new unit will be ready for operation by January of 2024.
The TomoTherapy Hi Art radiation system alone costs $3 million, of which Foundation for Community Care has agreed to provide $2 million from board restricted funds and unrestricted earnings from investments. With $490,000 in donations, the fundraising total so far is $5.49 million.
The community has an opportunity to be part of this game-changing effort for cancer care in Richland County. The expansion will include a brick wall where both old and new bricks will be placed.
Bricks may be dedicated to the memory of or in honor of a loved one. They may also commemorate a special occasion, recognize a business, or simply share a favorite quote.
Bricks range in size from 4x4 inches at $500 to 12x12 inches for $1000. Cash or check payments for bricks can be dropped off or mailed to Foundation for Community Care, 221 Second St. NW, Sidney, MT 59270. Make the checks out to Foundation for Community Care.
Questions may be directed to. hello@foundationforcommunitycare.org or by calling 406-488-2273. All proceeds from the sale of bricks will benefit the Cancer Care expansion.
The old bricks are from a previous campaign, and are all being re-done. They will be included in the wall along with the new bricks being ordered for the present campaign.
“The old bricks had become worn and many of them are hard to read now,” Boyer said.
At the time they were sold with the idea of lasting in perpetuity, Boyer noted.
“We feel it is important to honor that commitment,” she said.
Those who purchased one of the bricks from the previous campaign are invited to come and take their old brick back. A new one is being created with the same inscription and design so that it can be incorporated into the new wall.
All of the bricks for the wall will be resin-coated to seal them from the elements this time, so that they can indeed withstand the test of time. The lettering will also be black against a red background, so that they are more legible.
The bricks are being placed into a wall, rather than the ground, to further ensure the bricks are always visible. Having bricks in the ground meant weeds growing up through them, obscuring them from view and increasing the maintenance costs of the tribute.