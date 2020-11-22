Lily Wick, a sophomore at Sidney High School, performed at the Northwest International Festival of Music in Minot on October 31.
Her sister, Theresa Wick, talked about her experience at the festival and her life with music previously, and Lily sat down with the Sidney Herald to discuss what it was like and her own life with music.
Q: How exciting and enjoyable was the experience at the festival?
A: I was excited to get in, I wasn't surprised. I've been there before. I like the festival, I did some harder audition material. But I loved it, I always love Minot. Minot's great. It's a good one to go to.
Q: What did you do differently then with your audition this year? What did harder audition material entail?
A: I just used harder material because I knew that, first of all they cut the band, it was like only a third of the normal-sized band, so like 38 people or so. This year, I used my all-state audition material. All-state is the highest honor you can have for an honor band, it's like state basketball or volleyball except for band, and so the music we use to audition is hard. And so I did some of the pieces from that, that I used to audition for all-state, and I think, with the harder music, you're a lot more competitive with a lot more people trying to get in with fewer spots.
Q: How long have you been playing the clarinet, and what about it makes you like it so much?
A: I've been playing it for five years. In sixth grade, I wanted to play saxophone because I really liked the jazz aspect. I kept listening and heavily researched all of the instruments, all of the beginner instruments, and I really liked the jazz portion. But I really liked the sound of the clarinet, the blues clarinet. I thought saxophone sounded very generic, and I really liked the way the clarinet sounded, I don't know why. The blues really turned me towards it. I started playing it and it just worked.
Q: How important is music to you, looking past high school and into your future.
A: Extremely important. First of all, came from a very musical family, not that that pressured me I did it on my own accord, but music can stick with you. Once you get old and brittle and can't run or do sports, music will stick with you, and that's kind of the driver for me. So yes I am going to college and I will play music. I do want to play softball in college, but the thing is that I have to think in the future further, which one will outlast me more, music of sports?
Q: How cool was it to be able to go to the festival with your sister?
A: Oh I was so proud of her. She's picked up bass, and I had originally been interested in bass, and (Kilee Sundt) wanted me to play piano so I played piano, I love playing jazz piano. But she picked up bass and I was really glad she did because I just think that's the coolest thing, and I'm so proud of her. I'm her biggest fan, in my opinion I'm her biggest fan. I don't know if she knows that, but I know that. I was so glad she got into jazz honor band.