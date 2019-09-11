Sidney Lions Fall Schedule
Maybe you’ve seen people in the area wearing yellow vests and giving people rides at the fair, raising and later folding flags during Memorial Day at Veterans Park, or selling raffle tickets to benefit many student and community projects. More projects are planned for this fall.
Sidney Lions is teaming up with Richland County Health Department to screen children for eye issues at local schools. The PlusOptix machine is simple to use on even very young children, takes just a minute or so, and allows professional vision specialists to follow up on potential vision issues. Lions continue the mission of sight and hearing service by assisting with the cost of glasses and hearing aids for those unable to provide for themselves. With global service in mind, prescription glasses and hearing aid collection boxes are available at the West entrance of SHC, the Village Square Mall, Westside Professional Center, Ribbon & Rail, The Lodge and Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home. Lions provides low-vision readers locally as well.
Currently, five machines are places in the Sidney area with two more possibly available. Contact Lion Enid Huotari at 482-1786 for more information about assistance from the Lions for vision and hearing.
Sidney High School LEO Club and the Sidney Lions are again collecting pop tabs to benefit the Ronald McDonald house in Billings. You may give your tabs to any Lion or LEO member.
Highway Cleanup is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, south of Sidney at 5:30 p.m. If you’re interested in helping, contact Eric Beenken or Kim Hamlin.
Lions members will be delivering Meals on Wheels from Oct. 7 through Oct. 18, Monday through Friday. Our housebound community members love to see the people who deliver the nutritious meals.
Our biggest fundraiser begins the week of Thanksgiving with Christmas Wreath Sales. Wreaths will be available in many locations around town and house to house in selected areas the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
Lions meet on the second and fourth Mondays at noon at the Elks Lodge. If you are interested in more information, contact President Kim Hamlin or Vice-Presidents Ray Carlson, Janelle Chamberlain and Kristin Kennedy.