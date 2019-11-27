The paintings of local artists, Afton Ray-Rossol and Trish Stevenson will be showcased at the James Memorial Arts Center, Williston, North Dakota. The two-person exhibit opens with an Artists’ Reception on Dec. 6, from 7-8:30 p.m., CST.
“The title of the exhibit, Red Dirt Rambles, refers to the deep connection we both feel to the rural lifestyle and unique geography of the MonDak region. Living in this area, it’s been natural for us to be inspired by a variety of subject matter, such as landscapes, wildlife, rodeos and rural scenes,” Trish said.
The exhibit includes watercolors, pastels and oil paintings.
Growing up in Sidney, Ray-Rossol’s art had strong support from her family and won her many awards. She considers her talent a gift that comes naturally. She received a full scholarship and studied art at DCC in Glendive and has exhibited her work throughout the Montana-Dakota region. Her favorite award was received in 2013 when George Strait personally chose her design for a poster that promoted 60 Number One hits for his 60th birthday. Ray-Rossol, her husband and daughter are an avid outdoors family and those outings provide endless inspiration for her artwork.
She operates The GalleRay Art & Frame Studio in Sidney where she paints, conducts workshops and does custom framing. Find her “Bold West” original art and prints on Facebook and Instagram.
Stevenson grew up in a rural area west of Denver and attended the Colorado Institute of Art, which included a study trip to Europe. She has now lived in Montana for over 20 years. Her works have been featured in Western Horseman Magazine, and exhibited at the Rockwell Museum in New York, the Amerind Museum, the International Museum of the Horse, Cheyenne Frontier Days and the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame. You can see more of her artwork on her website trishstevenson.com and on Facebook and Instagram.
The exhibit continues through the month of December. James Memorial Arts Center is located at 621 First Avenue West, Williston, North Dakota. Hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Closed on Saturdays.