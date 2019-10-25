Rev. Dr. Mark J. Nicolaus and his four authored books will be at Sidney Mercantile on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1-4 p.m., for a signing.
One book, "Horsehide Devotions," has an entry for every day of the year.
"I got up every day for an entire year, 4:30 in the morning, I'd go out and work with my horses," Nicolaus said. "I'd see something and I'd go in the house and write a devotion about it. If you love horses, if you love the outdoors, you're going to really like that particular devotional booklet."
The devotions start and end with a Bible passage and include a prayer.
For the younger and young-at-heart crowd, Nicolaus has published a series children books, the "PuppityPup" series. There are currently three books: "PuppityPup Gets a Home," "PuppityPup Goes to the Barn," and, "PuppityPup Goes to the Woods." Nicolaus has plans for at least six more books in the series.
Being an author has been a lifelong dream for Nicolaus.
"When I was in high school, I thought I was going to be the next William Shakespeare," he said. "I started writing poetry and did ok at that. But then I realized as a pastor, there are things I would like to write of a religious nature."
It was a clear path to a devotional book, as well as a series of short stories published in POA Magazine, and ongoing newspaper columns.
"Then I said, you know my ministry basically has been very, very much focused on little children in the church," Nicolaus said. "I get down on my knees when they come up and talk to them at their level... We raised three of our own and have wonderful grandchildren. So I thought, why not write children's books?"
And so the "PuppityPup" series was born.
"I keep telling people they make nice birthday presents and Christmas presents," Nicolaus said. "If you have children living at a distance, they slip into an envelope and I believe they still mail for less than $1."
Nicolaus can be reached at 406-488-8223 for anyone interested in purchasing books who are unable to attend the signing on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1-4 p.m., at Sidney Mercantile. Books can also be found for purchase at stoneydale.com.