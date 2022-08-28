Sidney Dragging Main committee helped organize the Frontier Tires and Glass annual car show & many sponsors were also involved. The event raised money for the Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
At left, Ryan Mocko, assistant manager and lead mechanic at Frontier Tires and Glass, with Garett Schumacher, Mockos apprentice until he graduates & then he leaves for diesel tech school.
Lisa Bennett | Sidney Herald
Recent car show was about more than just hot rods, the show raised money for a worthy cause.
The cool cars came out for Frontier Tires and Glass second annual car show to raise funds for a worthy community cause.
Martin Morales Jr with his second generation Camaro.
This past weekend, Aug. 27, Frontier Tires and Glass put on their second annual car show. Ryan Mocko, Assistant Manager/Lead Mechanic and the mastermind behind the event, had more in mind than just a fun Hot Rod filled weekend. Mocko wants all the proceeds from the event to go to the Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
“The Coalition is able to help anyone in the Richland County area. It is a cause I very firmly support," he told the Sidney Herald. "Knowing people firsthand affected by the abuse and the risk they take to get out of the situation and to see an organization willing to support those abused is phenomenal."
Not only is this an outstanding act of kindness, but it was eye opening for all those who attended, to bring to surface larger needs that exist even within such a wonderful community as we have here in Sidney. Many times it’s easy to forget there are needs all around that go unseen. Frontier Tire and Glass and Mocko are taking great strides in trying to make things a bit sunnier in the Sunrise City.
Mocko is a Sidney local born and raised. He and his family have been involved in anything automotive ever since he can remember.
“We’ve taken part in drag racing, demo derbies, auto-cross, stereo competitions and obviously as many car shows as we can”, Mocko said. “I personally love working on anything with an engine, the older the better.”
His soon-to-be-wife surprised Mocko with his current project, an ‘82 Bronco. If Mocko’s gone missing that’s where you’ll find him.
“I enjoy building things. Kind of a Jack of all trades, which makes me grateful for being able to help out anyone that has a need. I’m always up for a good challenge”, Mocko said.
Mocko and Frontier Tires and Glass have big hearts for their community. Always looking for ways to get involved with the community and help it out anyway they can.
“We just wanted to give back to our community. The car show idea sparked from just thinking about the great customers we have down here and how much fun they would have being part of an event like that," Mocko said. "Car shows are special because it’s so cool getting to see people come together to help each other out and swap stories, tips and advice or just willing to do anything to help another buddy get a car on the road. Couple that with raising money for a great cause and it just seemed like a win-win."
The car show was a big success for the community and for the organization they were raising funds for. There were raffle prizes and even Orleans Cuisines food truck came out to feed all the hungry Hot Rod fans. Sidney Dragging Main committee helped organize the show & many sponsors were also involved in making the car show possible. Mocko is very thankful for all the help and wanted to make sure everyone knew it wouldn’t have happened without that team of support.
“If anyone has an event coming up or ever has any ideas for our upcoming events just give us a call and let us know. We’re always looking for ways to support the community and have fun while we’re at it,” Mocko said.