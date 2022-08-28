Purchase Access

This past weekend, Aug. 27, Frontier Tires and Glass put on their second annual car show. Ryan Mocko, Assistant Manager/Lead Mechanic and the mastermind behind the event, had more in mind than just a fun Hot Rod filled weekend. Mocko wants all the proceeds from the event to go to the Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“The Coalition is able to help anyone in the Richland County area. It is a cause I very firmly support," he told the Sidney Herald. "Knowing people firsthand affected by the abuse and the risk they take to get out of the situation and to see an organization willing to support those abused is phenomenal."



