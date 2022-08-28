The seasons are getting ready to shift as September is a blink away. Summer tanks get switched out with those toasty sweaters, frozen mocha orders become hot chocolate orders and seniors at Sidney High School are getting ready to shift from one big season of their lives into a whole new one.
With the time flying by faster and faster with each new year, though seniors are just getting that last year of school started, they’re preparing for some big decisions. One of those major decisions each student will face is what to do with the rest of their lives. Which career path do they choose? Where do they go to college? Do they even go to college? Is their calling in the business field, farming or the medical field?
Thankfully, September also brings one of Montana's biggest college and career fairs to Sidney High school and surrounding schools. Local businesses have an opportunity to reach the next generation & pour into the students what their vision is for the future of their communities.
There’s an opportunity for small business America to grow yet again and it all starts with investing in the next generation that is coming up. These college and career fairs are so vital to our young people as it offers a glimpse into the career path they have in mind or open their eyes to a totally different path altogether.
Montana college and career fairs have been putting events on for students for more than 30 years. They offer virtual college and career opportunities where students can research and learn about more than 100 different colleges and many other options including the military. The organization also offers community service opportunities for students to add to those resumes they’ll be working on. Not to mention community service is a great way for students to increase their chances at receiving scholarships.
With the economy in the state that it is, it is so important that students are cultivated and encouraged to go after those big dreams. To have someone take the time to explain and encourage what their specific field of expertise is all about and how they can make a living in said field. It’s an open door to guiding students into the small and local businesses to keep those blood veins of America pumping strong.
It’s events like these and the businesses and companies that come alongside to attend these fairs that actually help do just that. Montana College and Career fairs have been very successful in the past and this year will be no exception.