The seasons are getting ready to shift as September is a blink away. Summer tanks get switched out with those toasty sweaters, frozen mocha orders become hot chocolate orders and seniors at Sidney High School are getting ready to shift from one big season of their lives into a whole new one.

With the time flying by faster and faster with each new year, though seniors are just getting that last year of school started, they’re preparing for some big decisions. One of those major decisions each student will face is what to do with the rest of their lives. Which career path do they choose? Where do they go to college? Do they even go to college? Is their calling in the business field, farming or the medical field?



