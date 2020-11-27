Black Friday is the kicking off point for Christmas shopping and the holiday itself, and some Sidney businesses were running deals that attracted shoppers.
It was a day for businesses to get a lot of people in the stores, and a day for shoppers to find good deals and get what they need, mainly as gifts for others for the holiday season.
Denise Swenson, a manager at Johnson Hardware and Furniture, said she thinks Black Friday does feel like the starting point for the Christmas season.
"It just seems like that's the day that most people start shopping for Christmas, which it is a good time to start, with all the sales going on," she said.
Swenson added that she is not much of a Black Friday shopper anymore, though she used to be.
As a manager for the store, though, she sees how people react to Black Friday and how many people come into the store.
"We get a lot of people in today just because we do the 10 percent discount, it's like they wait for this day to shop," Swenson said with a laugh.
Johnson Hardware and Furniture had a 10 percent discount off everything in the store for Black Friday, but the discount did not apply to large appliances, guns or items on sale.
The discount also applied for Small Business Saturday, giving shoppers more time to get in and get what they wanted or needed.
The discount, though, is a good one that always gets people excited and ready to shop, Swenson said.
Since Black Friday signals the beginning of the Christmas season, Johnson Hardware and Furniture also had its Christmas items attached to the 10 percent discount, aside from the things already on sale.
They had trees, stockings, lights and other holiday-related items available for purchase.
Down the road a bit in Sidney, Reynold's Market had some items in its store on discount for Black Friday. The air fryers were also on sale for Small Business Saturday.
The big item was air fryers, Assistant Manager Sam Simard said.
Simard said while Black Friday can definitely be a nice day for the store, it's a hit-and-miss deal, like other things can be.
One year, the Black Friday shopping can be really good, and others years it is not as good.
Simard also said that he is not much of a Black Friday shopper himself.
Both Simard and Swenson said they are making sure everyone is staying safe during the shopping. Swenson said Johnson Hardware and Furniture is making sure people stay at a safe distance, and Simard said Reynold's has gloves, masks and sanitary wipes available.
It's a very exciting time of year, and Swenson said it is always good to se people come into the store.
"It's great to see everybody come in, it's nice to be busy and run around and see all the new faces," Swenson said.