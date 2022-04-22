The Sidney Young Professionals held a Candidate Roundtable at the Elk’s Lodge for the public to have the opportunity to ask the candidates of the upcoming election any questions they may have. Nine candidates were present and their opinions on certain issues are as follows.
Shane Kyle is running for the Sheriff position as a Constitutional Republican and currently has ten years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has 20 years experience of leadership and management and also holds a criminal justice degree. When asked if the legalization of recreational marijuana will place an additional burden on local law enforcement and what the department can do to lessen that burden, Kyle responded that he believes it will be regulated very similarly like alcohol consumption. Kyle stated that since Montana had an overwhelming support of recreational marijuana, he would support it as well and treat it as alcohol too. A member of the county asked Kyle what impact of being a Constitutional Republican have versus not being one would have and Kyle answered that he will uphold the constitution as the supreme law and will not enforce any mandates that he deems unconstitutional. The most pressing issue in Richland County, in Kyle’s opinion, is fear of losing their constitutional rights as we are just coming out of a pandemic. He would also like to get the sheriff;s deputies more involved in the community and would like to target the meth problem in the county and hopefully dissolve it. “I’m running on a platform of new ideas and I’m looking from the outside in. I have leadership and management experience and I know I can do this job because of my management experience,” he said.
John Dynneson is currently the Richland County Sheriff and has held this position for eight years. He is being opposed by Kyle. Dynneson has had 39 years of law enforcement experience and been Montana POST Certified for 38 years. When asked if department staffing is an issue, Dynneson said retention has increased since he has become sheriff. “It is open, but we are having difficulty finding applicants,” he said. To fix this, the department has attended the job fairs and also encourages the community to apply. A community member asked what Dynneson’s goals are as sheriff. He replied, “To maintain a courteous staff, a staff that I have high expectations of, that the community trusts and that the community trusts that we all have honor and integrity.” He also believes it is important to maintain a jail that protects the inmates to ensure that their rights are not violated and that they are treated fairly. Dynneson feels very passionate about mental health issues and would like to see crisis centers across the state of Montana as the state and the nation has seen an increase in mental health issues. He is also an advocate of a coalition against domestic violence and he has been active within this since he was part of the group to start it. When asked about if the legalization of recreational marijuana places an additional burden on local law enforcement, Dynneson believes that it will eventually, even though we may not have seen it yet and that it should be treated the same way alcohol is.
Charity McLarty is currently a Deputy Attorney at the County Attorney’s Office. McLarty has chosen to run for this position because the current County Attorney is choosing to end her term and she believes she is a good fit for the position. She has 11 years of experience in the field in the Glendive/Sidney area. McLarty’s many years of experience in various cases is what she believes she brings to the table that her opponent will not. As commissioners have recently hired a second attorney to handle certain duties, she is for this position and feels it is necessary as it helps with the backlog of cases. “I appreciate the help of the civil attorney as I don’t have direct knowledge of that,” she said.
Bryan Holst, is currently the owner and operator of JL Fencing and Pit Liners and also has a small farm outside of Sidney. Holst is running for the position of County Commissioner because, “I would like to run it more like a business,” he said. When asked what the most pressing need in Richland County is and his plan to handle that issue he claims he wishes that more small businesses could be kept downtown. “It’s hard to convince people to come in here as shopping online has become so popular,” said Holst. Holst proposes the usage of small business loans to bring in more small businesses. To meet the needs of the more remote part of the county, Holst suggests implementing more senior centers with meal programs to help those who cannot get a meal for themselves. Holst also believes that roads are always an issue and can be maintained well to help those living in the rural areas of the county.
Shane Gorder is currently the Richland County Commissioner and has held this position for 12 years and is being challenged by Holst. Gorder was asked about the expansion of Eastern Montana Meats and if those plans create an environmental issue for area residents. He responded that he cannot discuss the majority of the plans that EMM has in the future as it is not within the commissioner’s wheelhouse but he believes that everything the owners are doing is meeting the DEQ and the DEQ has been visiting as well as having government inspectors on the floor. Gorder also discussed what, in his opinion, is the most pressing issue in Richland County. Savage High School is going through the bid process for clean drinking water and for all the pipes to be replaced in the building. A lot of the money that would go to Savage School came from the MDU plant and coal mine and now that that money is gone, they have turned to the Commissioners for help. Gorder would like to see that project get done to help the Savage School because of the loss of the MDU coal plant. Also, the Commissioners are working with the Thiel subdivision in the city of Sidney that is out of compliance with the DEQ and has had a water well down for almost six months. Gorder would also like to see this project through. To meet the needs of those in more remote portions of the county, Gorder believes that the road department has been doing a good job and continues to do so as well as the advancement of Rural Water. Gorder closed his questions by stating how the county cannot be run as a business like his opponent would like to do. His biggest accomplishment as Commissioner has been building the firehall/senior center in Fairview. “I’m very passionate about my job as the County Commissioner…I’m always listening to what the concerns are of the county and my phone is always on,” Gorder said.
Layne Johnson is running for the position of Richland County Attorney against McLarty. He graduated from law school in 2020 and is running because he believes that Richland County deserves a public servant who is going to give back to the community. “The County Attorney is a job that can have immense benefit on these communities in Richland County and I think I have the ability to do that and I think I can bring the right people in to continue that,” he said. What he believes he brings to the table that his opponent does not is his ability to solve problems and his research skills. He also thinks that graduating recently is a benefit as he hasn’t had the opportunity to fall into bad habits and is still in the mindset of constantly learning. Beyond that, he commends his people skills as well as being from the area and understanding what Richland County needs.
Amy Metz is running for the Richland County Treasurer’s Office. She has been in the office for 16 years, Deputy for eight years and Treasurer for one and a half years. She is running for the office because it has been a natural process to move up for her. Stephanie Verhasselt is the Clerk and Recorder and Election Administrator for Richland County and has been in the office for 19 years. She has chosen to run because, “I really enjoy my job and the experience I’ve had” she said.
Marty Casey is running for the Richland County Public Administrator position. Casey has been the County Administrator since 2010 as well as being a Special Deputy for 19 years and has also ran for Sheriff.
The election will take place on June 7, 2022.