A local company has stepped up to offer aid to an area community that has experienced the loss of several members of the community as well as serious medical issues in the past few months.
There have been a number of efforts to assist the families with medical and other expenses and Blue Rock is the latest to step up, creating a fundraiser as part of the All-Conference games held in Lambert this past week.
The company donated a mini-fridge to be raffled off and then matched the funds raised through the raffle. $520.00 was bought through tickets, and Blue Rock has matched the funds providing $1,040 in total to the Broadus community.
The Broadus community and specifically the students of Broadus High School have undergone a great deal of loss and grief in the past few weeks. Early in March, BHS senior and wrestler, Dakota Holbrook, lost his mother after a car accident claimed her life. Dakota also suffered the loss of his father last fall due to complications of COVID-19.
Dakota has plans to attend Gillette Community College in the fall. A benefit fund to help Dakota with funeral expenses, living expenses and college has been set up at Yellowstone Bank in Broadus.
Also, on March 17, four siblings from one family were involved in a collision with a semi-truck just outside of Broadus. First responders were on the scene immediately utilizing the jaws of life to extricate the children from the car. Cale, 15, was driving and passed away due to his injuries. Caty, 13, was flown to Salt Lake City and passed away the next day. Kinsey, 13, and Karlee, 10, were able to escape the accident with minor injuries.
Fortunately for some other children in need, Caty’s organs were donated. 11 years ago, this family also lost Kenna, 8, due to a rare illness.
After Kenna’s death, a foundation was established called, “Heads Up, Hearts Strong” and still exists today to benefit high school seniors with scholarships.”