Fairview Police Department Officer Elizaveta Moore recently experienced a little slice of online infamy when one of her TikTok videos went viral, hitting 7.7 million views to date. The video was simple, just a shot of Moore warning young women about sharing their phone numbers on social media, a trend that picked up heat after many TikTok users began signing their phone numbers along with a song.
“You didn’t really see guys doing it,” Moore said. “I probably saw four videos of young girls doing it in a row.”
That prompted her to post the video warning users of how easy it was to obtain someone’s address, school and even parents’ names with just a phone number. At the time, Moore had around 5,000 followers. When she went into the app to show the video to a friend, she was shocked to see it had gained 100,000 likes in about ten minutes.
“Then when I woke up the next day it was 700,000. A lot of people started dueting it and using my voice,” Moore said.
“Dueting” on TikTok is when users take the original video and add their own content, either in a side by side view or sometimes appearing as a bubble in the video. Users can add text, music or their own voices to the video. Moore said of the duets she saw, many of them were parents reposting it for their children.
In a subsequent video, Moore chronicled how easy it was to find personal information by using an old phone number of hers, which still pulled up her parent’s current address. One user took the message in her video a little too literal.
“Some guy found it who I was and posted all my information,” Moore said. “I reported him and his video got taken down right away.”
With all the attention on TikTok, Moore found internet fame comes at a cost and has altered her privacy settings on other social media accounts. “I ended up making them private,” Moore said.
She even created a public Instagram page as her police officer persona so people wouldn’t try to track her personal page. Moore’s husband, also an officer in Fairview, has gained quite a few followers as well. The two often duet each other’s posts. With all the anti-police rhetoric out there, it’s a refreshing bit of support for local law enforcement.
“You have these trends. You have that video that gets you going and then it goes down,” Moore said. “Everyone knows who I am now. Every time I comment people are like, ‘Are you that one cop?’”
Moore is glad her message was mostly well-received on social media and still preaches safety to young people online.
“Just be careful. As a child, make sure your parents have access,” Moore said. “All this lands on parenting… People assume I’m saying they’re going to get kidnapped. I’m saying in general you can get kidnapped. If I can get on my phone and run their phone numbers and find their addresses, then pedophiles can do the same thing.”