Things are always happening in the schools, and especially this time of year, with only a couple months left in the school year, a lot is going to be happening.
Here are some of the things you should know for the near future with school districts in the area.
SidneyIt was a little over two weeks ago that Sidney Public Schools superintendent Brent Sukut announced the guidelines for the high school’s prom this year.
On the district’s website, an edit has been made to the schedule for prom that was announced by Sukut. As Sukut originally said, the doors were set to open at 6:30 p.m., but they will now be open at 8 p.m.
On top of that, the Grand March, which was originally set for 7 p.m., is now set to happen at 8:30 p.m.
The dance will still start right after the Grand March but will still end at 11:30 p.m. as was originally stated.
As of Monday, March 8, no other guidelines or plans for the prom have been changed on the district’s website.
In other regards, the third quarter for the district ends on Thursday, March 18. This is important for any students who need to get a few more good grades before the quarter ends or who need to make up anything, and it is a reminder to start the fourth quarter off on the right foot.
Since there is no school on Friday, March 19, the fourth quarter will begin on Monday, March 22. On Friday, March 26, there is going to be a school day.
The following Monday, March 29, parent-teacher conferences are happening, meaning no school that day. Then, from March 30 through April 2, the district if off for Spring Break. There is also no school on Monday, April 5.
Lambert
This week, starting Monday, March 8, is FFA week for Lambert Public Schools.
On Wednesday, March 10, there will be an FFA Community Pancake Breakfast at the senior center from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. On Thursday, the district will have the Ag Olympics.
Also on Thursday, grades 5-8 will have their musical at 7 p.m. The district also had a blood drive last week with a good turnout. The drive produced 32 units of whole blood, which was 10 units above the goal the district had.