A few school districts in Richland County are feeling some effects of a shortage of bus drivers for their after-school activities.
Some areas in the country are experiencing a shortage of drivers and are having to drastically alter their busing system, and while this is not the case for Lambert Public Schools or Fairview School Districts 3 and 13, the districts are feeling a “squeeze” when it comes to activity drivers.
Chris Guglielmo, the superintendent for Lambert Public Schools, and Luke Kloker, superintendent for Fairview, both said finding drivers for games, especially away games or practices even, can be pretty tough.
Since Lambert co-ops with Richey Schools for sports, Guglielmo said it can also be hard to find bus drivers to take students to the other campus for practices.
Both Lambert and Fairview are fully staffed for busing students to-and-from school because they contract that type of busing, but always having enough drivers for activities can be challenging.
Guglielmo said the district is trying to combat this by making the best decisions that will benefit the students the most. He added that Lambert is also making decisions based on what bus drivers the district does have.
He said that they have been fine so far for busing, but they have had to adjust practice schedules a bit to compensate. Guglielmo said the district is always looking for more drivers.
Kloker said it never seems like there are enough activity drivers for Fairview. For this first week of sports, Kloker said Fairview will be OK since football and volleyball are both home, but that may change once the season gets going.
A few factors can determine whether or not the district has enough drivers. For example, if multiple high school and middle school teams have away games at the same time, it can be tough to get enough drivers.
Sometimes during harvest, some drivers may not be available either, for example.
Kloker said it’s a constant thing, week-by-week and trip-by-trip, to find activity drivers. He added that at times, schools in the area have had to share drivers.
Fairview has been fortunate in the past to have some parents who got their CDL certification, Kloker said, but the district is always looking for drivers from Fairview and the area.
One of the factors both Guglielmo and Kloker mentioned as a barrier at times is the fact that activity drivers need that CDL license to be able to drive the activity buses, so finding drivers with the certification has been a big obstacle to overcome.