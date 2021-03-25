The Sidney Herald would like to congratulate these 20 amazing students for being selected as Richland County’s 2021 Academic All-Stars.
Academic All-Stars not only excel in the classroom but are also good all-around people who are involved with their schools and communities. They have learned to balance school work, extracurricular activities, a social life, community service and for many a job as well, and do so at the highest level.
They have refused to stop when “good” would have been “good enough.” They have risen to the top of their class. They have proven to be leaders and examples for others to follow.
Because of their commitment to their education, their desire to not just succeed but to push for a little more, and their never-give-up in the face of adversity attitude, we salute the 2021 Academic All-Stars.