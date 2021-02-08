There’s a lot happening with the school districts this time of year, as winter sports start to wrap up their seasons and other activities are participating in their respective events as well.
With that in mind, here’s a look at some things that you need to know regarding what is happening within the school districts in the area.
Sidney Volleyball
Each year, the Sidney High School volleyball team has a game specifically designated to help raise money to go to a cause for cancer.
With the money raised this year, the team was able to donate some things to the Sidney Health Center Cancer Care.
The Eagles donated 25 blankets, with gift cards to local businesses attached to each blanket, for the oncology patients receiving treatment at the cancer care.
The team has donated supplies or gifts to patients in the past, and it is something the team looks forward to doing each year.
Basketball Tournament
Sidney High School will be hosting the District 2C basketball starting Monday, Feb. 15. The tournament will run through Feb. 20.
District 2C includes Richey-Lambert, Savage and Fairview, along with seven other schools, so it will be a loaded tournament.
While the bracket has been set initially, for seed matchups, the teams still have some final games to play this week, so each seed isn’t set in stone yet.
Culbertson will also be hosting some games for the tournament, so follow along once the bracket is filled out so you can be informed as to where and when teams will be playing.
Sidney Band
The Sidney High School band will be celebrating a special night this week.
On Thursday, the boy’s basketball team will host Custer County, but the band will be celebrating their senior night.
Other winter sports and activities have already honored their seniors, so it is good that the band will be able to do so as well.
Theatre Special
All week long, starting on Monday, Feb. 8 and going through Saturday Feb. 13, the Missoula Children’s Theatre will be in town.
Due to COVID-19, casting is limited to 40 members: Ten 5-7-year-olds and 30 8-18-year-olds.
There will be performances on the weekend; On Friday, the performance is at 7:00 p.m., and on Saturday, the performance is at 1:00 p.m.