The public is welcome to attend the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project (LYIP) annual meeting to eat lunch, gather new information regarding the LYIP, win door prizes and listen to special guest Representative Matt Rosendale speak. The meeting will be held at the Sidney Moose Lodge on Feb. 17, 2023.
Water users, board members, business partners, contactors, irrigation companies and vendors, among the public, will be in attendance to witness the year in review coverage and enjoy a chicken fried steak dinner, catered by the Ladies of the Moose.
The meeting will begin with President of the LYIP Board of Control Richard Cayko calling the meeting to order as the Master of Ceremonies. The first of two 50-inch television raffle prizes will be drawn at the beginning of the meeting and lunch will be served at 12 p.m. After lunch, Representative Rosendale will take the stage to address guests.
Next, the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation District One declaration of board members will be announced. Also being introduced will be board members from District 2 (ND), the Board of Control, the Savage Irrigation District, the Intake Irrigation District and employees of LYIP.
Unique this year, there will be discussion about extra acres able to be irrigated inside the irrigation district boundaries. An application will be available for any farmers or landowners who would like to irrigate these acres.
An update will be given on the Pallid Sturgeon endangered species Fish Passage completion with current numbers of Pallid Sturgeon that have successfully passed through. At this time, water users will also be updated on any new information.
Each year, a slideshow is presented to show construction, repair and maintenance projects done in the past year so the public can see the progress that LYIP is making.
Vice President of the North Dakota Irrigation District Todd Cayko will then begin to draw the lucky winners of various door prizes donated by local businesses. The winner of the second 50-inch television will be drawn to close the meeting.
Project Manager of the LYIP James Brower stated: “This meeting is always a good time had by all. I’m most looking forward to the slideshow, as it shows the kind of work necessary to keep water flowing through the canals.”
As for the year to come, Brower said: “We’re all looking forward to completing more projects and delivering water to the farmers safely so that our farmers can grow the crops and livestock that provide for us… this job has a lot of challenges, but we do it for public benefit rather than profit. I’m excited to see what this next year will bring.”