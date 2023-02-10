The public is welcome to attend the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project (LYIP) annual meeting to eat lunch, gather new information regarding the LYIP, win door prizes and listen to special guest Representative Matt Rosendale speak. The meeting will be held at the Sidney Moose Lodge on Feb. 17, 2023.

Water users, board members, business partners, contactors, irrigation companies and vendors, among the public, will be in attendance to witness the year in review coverage and enjoy a chicken fried steak dinner, catered by the Ladies of the Moose.



