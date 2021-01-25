It’s been a tough year for Main Street in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for bars, restaurants and casinos — though few are the business owners who can say their livelihood hasn’t been affected by the pandemic at all.
Now, with vaccine distribution beginning in the state and a new governor lifting operating hours and occupancy restrictions, many feel there is light is at the other end of the COVID tunnel. Optimism is beginning to turn upward, even as the latest figures for unemployment have continued an oh-so-slight downward trend.
For Richland County unemployment was 5.3 percent in December, the most recent numbers available. That is below the 6.7 percent national average, and about 2 percentage points higher than usual for the county year over year for that month.
Though these figures still reflect an overall softness in the economy, it also suggests a certain resiliency on Main Street. Strength that community leaders hope will help the community’s economic sectors bounce back strongly in 2021.
“For me, we have stayed strong as a city,” Mayor Rick Norby told the Sidney Herald. “COVID has affected everyone by all means, but hopefully we are moving ahead. With our new governor, the restraints put on us in this area should get lessened, and with the COVID vaccine that is out there, hopefully we can get this behind us and 2021 can be better than 2020 by far.”
Agriculture remains the region’s biggest economic strength, Norby added, and that seemed to have a decent year in spite of COVID-19 and other challenges in 2020.
There were some challenges with the supply chain when it comes to distributing meat in the nation. However, that is helping prompt local changes that may, in the future, bring more value-added opportunities to the region for livestock. Eastern Montana Meats recently opened its doors on the strength of that trend.
Oil, meanwhile, remains a large question mark for 2021. Demand was crushed by 30 percent worldwide during the pandemic amid travel and other restrictions. People have been encouraged to work from home whenever possible to avoid social contact with others. Others, meanwhile, have changed their eating and shopping habits, to avoid sickening someone they love, whose life might be at risk from COVID-19. And still others, suddenly unemployed, have cut back for financial reasons.
Returning demand for energy is what the American oil and gas industry relies on. That in turn depends greatly on a successful and safe vaccine rolling out, one that can lift the fears of those who are either vulnerable to COVID-19 themselves, or have family members who are vulnerable.
“Hopefully, we will see oil come back around again as well,” Norby said. “I don’t know what impact the new president will really have on that. I’m not sure how much BLM land we have. I think it’s more private than anything.”
Norby was referring to campaign promises by recently inaugurated President Joe Biden to stop new drilling and hydraulic fracturing for oil on federally managed land. Biden followed through on that pledge within two days of inauguration, issuing a 60-day suspension for review of any new permits for federally controlled oil and gas minerals.
That suspension won’t affect anything that is already legally permitted. But it will affect production going forward, particularly in North Dakota, where oil and gas regulators have said as much as 30 percent of the state’s production is federal. In Montana, most Bakken mineral rights are on private land, so the impact is thought to be minimal. For now.
Biden also, within the first two days, cancelled the Keystone pipeline, which Montana legislators have said would have generated as many as 4,000 jobs, ranging anywhere from four to eight months in duration, based on data in its most recent Environmental Impact Study.
The state’s longer-term economic outlook, meanwhile, will depend on what Montana does to become a more business friendly state, Norby suggested.
“We scare more businesses out of the state than we bring in,” he said. “What (Gov. Greg) Gianforte has talked about with being more business friendly in the state has to be done. We just need to get the COVID stuff behind us.”
Kali Godfrey, Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Director, meanwhile said a majority of the community’s businesses seem to be weathering the pandemic’s challenges, partly thanks to many people heeding recent shop local campaigns. Few business were lost altogether, and some even thrived.
“Piper’s, for example, had her best quarter of business life during COVID,” she told the Sidney Herald. “While everyone was stuck at home, they found projects and turned to her to make prettier stuff.”
Events, too are making a comeback for the second half of the year, which could help bring a tourism boost to the town, helping the hotel and hospitality sector, which has also struggled greatly during the pandemic.
Among these events, Bakken Brewfest is set for Labor Day weekend, and the Richland County Fair’s 100th anniversary is set for a blowout in August.
Other events, meanwhile, have found ways to adapt to the pandemic restrictions. Among these, the Chocolate Celebration at the MonDak Heritage Center will go with a Feb. 13 contactless delivery of a big basket of chocolate goodness that will also contain cheeses and wine — just in time for Valentine’s Day if you choose. For details on this, see the story on page 2 of this edition.
With the recent change in the governor, the lifting of restrictions on operating hours and occupancy limits, and the return of well-loved, popular community events, Godfrey believes she sees a Main Street poised for a comeback in 2021 — and a community that is more than ready for it as well.