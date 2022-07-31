Making the Sidney region the best it can be

From left to right and top to bottom are Chip Gifford, Lindsey Lawrence, Ryan Kopp, Amy Bieber, Alli Nelson, Elaine Stedman, Lonnie Swigart, Hanna Jepsen, Shay Steinbeisser, Laryssa Hurst, Megan Garza and Jamie Larson.

Welcome to the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s Sidney Herald column! When Editor Renee asked me to start writing regularly with Chamber news, the offer was too good to pass up. This column will feature articles with Chamber Member spotlights, information about our current projects and events and maybe even a call or two for action.

We might start with a little explanation as to what the Chamber is. The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit member organization. We work to benefit the business community by making Sidney and the surrounding areas the best place to work, play and stay. This is broad. Generally, all our efforts are focused on stimulating the local economy and getting money flowing in Richland County. Sometimes this means we do shop local promotional campaigns, maybe festivals right in front of our retail hubs, other times it means coordinating events to bring people to town or as a means of attracting and retaining workforce in our rural communities.



