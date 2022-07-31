Making the Sidney region the best it can be

From left to right and top to bottom are Chip Gifford, Lindsey Lawrence, Ryan Kopp, Amy Bieber, Alli Nelson, Elaine Stedman, Lonnie Swigart, Hanna Jepsen, Shay Steinbeisser, Laryssa Hurst, Megan Garza and Jamie Larson.
Welcome to the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s Sidney Herald column! When Editor Renee asked me to start writing regularly with Chamber news, the offer was too good to pass up. This column will feature articles with Chamber Member spotlights, information about our current projects and events and maybe even a call or two for action.
We might start with a little explanation as to what the Chamber is. The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit member organization. We work to benefit the business community by making Sidney and the surrounding areas the best place to work, play and stay. This is broad. Generally, all our efforts are focused on stimulating the local economy and getting money flowing in Richland County. Sometimes this means we do shop local promotional campaigns, maybe festivals right in front of our retail hubs, other times it means coordinating events to bring people to town or as a means of attracting and retaining workforce in our rural communities.
The Sidney Chamber is completely governed by Chamber Member businessmen and businesswomen. Our board of directors is elected by our membership. Board members serve three-year terms and can serve two consecutive terms until their required to take at least a 2-year break. Currently serving on the Sidney Chamber Board of Directors is: Chip Gifford (President), Lindsey Lawrence (Vice-President), Ryan Kopp (2nd Vice President), Amy Bieber (Treasurer), Alli Nelson (Past President), Elaine Stedman, Lonnie Swigart, Hanna Jepsen, Shay Steinbeisser, Larysa Hurst, Megan Garza and Jamie Larson. We will be looking for two new board members to start in January 2023. Being a board member of the Sidney Chamber is a monthly meeting commitment on the fourth Thursday of each month and a commitment to serve on at least one committee, which is typically another hour-long monthly meeting requirement. The perfect candidate will be willing to invest in our mission and make Sidney the best place it can be.
While our directors steer our organization as a whole and represent the Chamber Membership at large, our committees are arguably the most important asset of the Chamber. These are the folks that volunteer their time and resources to get boots on the ground and get things done. Our committees include Sunrise Festival, Brewfest, Community Power Hour, Sports and Rec, The Agriculture Committee, the Leadership Taskforce, Government and Affairs and the Sunrise Slam. Many of these committees are obviously event oriented but collectively they are responsible for: The Sunrise Festival, The Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights, MonDak Ag Days, the Bakken Brewfest, a monthly Community Power Hour, the Ag Appreciation Golf Tournament, several bids for MHSA Divisional and State sporting tournaments, the annual Sidney Leadership Class, the new Sunrise Slam Basketball tournament and the gathering of local legislation influencers to discuss opportunities in the region. There is rarely a day we don’t have a meeting for one of these local initiatives. These committees are completely inclusive – you don’t have to be a chamber member to participate. Our committees are staffed with a loyal volunteer force, suggestions are welcome from parties willing to help make the change happen.
Chamber Members are businesses and individuals that pay yearly dues to the Chamber. This investment secures most of the operational budget of the Chamber. The operational budget is mainly composed of staff wages and expenses to keep a building up and going. This isn’t the most glamorous thing to fund, but without the Chamber, there would be a big gap in Sidney and the businesses who do invest in the Chamber understand this. The dues structure has varied throughout the years. For now, we have three suggested tiers starting at $250 but we always honor any contribution a business or individual can make with a membership.
These are the main bones of the Sidney Chamber! Thanks for reading. If I’ve raised any questions, please feel free to stop by the Chamber at 909 South Central Ave. or give me a call at (406) 433-1916.