Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) announced today that Makoshika State Park visitor center will move to off-season hours of operation on Monday September 16, 2019 through May 21, 2020. The visitor center will be open Wednesday – Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and closed on Monday and Tuesday.
For more information please call the Makoshika State Park visitor center at 406-377-6256.
What: Makoshika State Park Off-Season Hours
When: September 16, 2019 – May 21, 2020
Where: Makoshika State Park, 1301 Snyder Avenue, Glendive